Covid Antiviral Pills Could Be a “Game Changer”—if Only Our Health Care System Actually Worked

Is a new dawn breaking in the fight against the global pandemic? Now that two major pharmaceutical firms have filed for emergency use authorization for new antiviral pills, we may soon have some valuable arrows in our quiver to fight Covid-19. Per company reports, a short course of Merck’s molnupiravir regimen reduces hospitalizations among infected patients by 50 percent; Pfizer’s Paxlovid curbed admissions by an eye-popping 89 percent—and neither treatment group reported any deaths. The Biden administration has reportedly pumped several billion dollars into the effort, ordering several million courses of each at around $700 a pop.

The news has brought a sizable amount of ballyhoo. Some experts have characterized the potential of these medications as “game-changing.” Whereas anyone who contracted the disease during the pandemic’s grim early days had little choice but to wait things out and hope their oxygen levels didn’t drop low enough to require intubation, antiviral treatment at the time of diagnosis might sharply reduce one’s chances of ending up on a ventilator. With over 1,000 deaths per day and some 41,000 patients currently hospitalized, such effective therapeutics stand a chance of reining in the pandemic. But these medical advancements don’t exist in a vacuum, and whether they will prove to be the tide-turning innovation that many hope they might will be determined by policy and politics. Here, without some significant changes, chances are slim that antivirals will even make it to the patients who need them most.

Translating the dramatic results from the Merck and Pfizer trials into a real-world setting won’t be easy, even if the company’s celebratory press releases hold up. For one thing, each regimen must be started within five days of symptom onset, which presents no shortage of logistical hurdles. As anyone who has gotten sick before can attest, the first day or so can easily be eaten up by genuine denial: Is my throat really scratchy? I’m always this congested, right? But the real trouble comes when it’s time to wrangle a diagnosis out of our snarl of a health care system: Nearly two years into an epoch-defining pandemic, the United States still lacks any sort of coherent testing infrastructure.