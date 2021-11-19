Covid Antiviral Pills Could Be a “Game Changer”—if Only Our Health Care System Actually Worked

Translating the dramatic results from the Merck and Pfizer trials into a real-world setting won’t be easy, even if the company’s celebratory press releases hold up. For one thing, each regimen must be started within five days of symptom onset, which presents no shortage of logistical hurdles. As anyone who has gotten sick before can attest, the first day or so can easily be eaten up by genuine denial: Is my throat really scratchy? I’m always this congested, right? But the real trouble comes when it’s time to wrangle a diagnosis out of our snarl of a health care system: Nearly two years into an epoch-defining pandemic, the United States still lacks any sort of coherent testing infrastructure.

Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests are considered to be a gold-standard diagnostic tool, but they are hardly ubiquitous. Patients face a lot of mundane obstacles to obtain them quickly: They may be unavailable nearby or limited to certain hours of the day where they are; to get one often requires an advance appointment. And for those who can drop everything to do so, waiting up to a few days for results could well push them beyond the tight five-day window to start antivirals. When it comes to rapid antigen tests that have become key components of transmission control in other countries, and which can be purchased at a drug store and used when needed at home, the U.S. landscape is even worse. Despite repeated pronouncements from the Biden administration, antigen tests remain barely accessible—an astonishingly negligent failure even for a country whose response effort has hardly been short of them.

As reported by ProPublica, the ever-revolving door between the Food and Drug Administration and for-profit companies—you know, the same one that triggered the approval of $55,000 snake oil from Biogen this summer—may well have contributed to foot-dragging on rapid test approval; those that did make it past the red tape are pricy and must be paid for out of pocket (to the tune of $40 each, according to my own recent CVS receipt). And good luck finding the damn things: PCR testing sites are at least listed on websites; people who need rapid tests may have little choice but to hop from drugstore to drugstore until someone has them in stock (which they often won’t, again, according to my own recent CVS visits).