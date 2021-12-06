Bob Dole’s Pragmatism and Humor Put Him Out of Step With a Changing GOP

In 1995, as Dole was readying another presidential race, I asked him my version of the Roger Mudd “Why do you want to be president?” question, as part of an Esquire profile. Dole’s answer was unadorned with the focus-grouped buzzwords of campaign consultants. “I think I fit the job description,” he said with the tone of someone who had been browsing the newspaper classified sections. “People want someone who has been tested. I’m still close to people in my home state, my hometown … Conservative. Right-wing conservative. But, hopefully, sensitive to the needs of some people who are never going to make it.”

In many ways, the 1996 presidential race was a rigged game. Dole, at that point, was the oldest first-time presidential nominee in history running against Bill Clinton, the youngest president to seek a second term since Teddy Roosevelt. Adding to Dole’s frustration was the decision by his handlers to try to turn him into a generic Republic. As Nelson Warfield, his 1996 national press secretary, admitted in a New York Times op-ed, “Over and over again, in speech after speech, he told his campaign he was going to say what he wanted. We thought that was a problem. Looking back, I think it was a treasure.”

Much like a sports columnist who gravitates to the losing team’s clubhouse, I signed on for the final leg of the 1996 Dole campaign. The Dole press aides gave each traveling reporter a baseball cap (which I still have) with the logo, “96 Hours to a White House Beat.” What was bracing about those final hours—even as Dole shouted in vain, “Where’s the outrage?” about the Clinton fund-raising scandals—was that Dole was finally liberated to talk to the traveling reporters as he did on Capitol Hill. So there were long airborne press conferences, with his eyebrows punctuating his commentary, as Dole gamely played out the end of his 36-year political career in national office.