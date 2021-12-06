Bob Dole’s Pragmatism and Humor Put Him Out of Step With a Changing GOP

Dole’s humor was often as bleak as a Kansas town that has been losing population since the nineteenth century. The saddest campaign I ever traveled with was Dole’s during the week after he lost the 1988 New Hampshire Republican primary (and, ultimately, the nomination) to George Bush. What I recall is Dole sitting mournfully in an aisle seat on his shabby campaign plane, occasionally lifting his head from the papers on the tray table to offer a mordant joke about his disjointed schedule: “Maybe we’ll just fly around until we see a crowd and land.”

In hindsight, 1988 should have been Dole’s year. For all Dole’s disdain for supply-side economics and its devoted practitioners, he was a better heir to Ronald Reagan than the patrician changeling who served as vice president for eight years. The Bush campaign that year was run by Lee Atwater, whose low-road tactics were a pointed contrast to the now-misty memories of Bush’s subsequent one-term presidency. Dole famously snapped at Bush on television as the New Hampshire results came in, “Stop lying about my record.” Dole had a point. The Bush campaign won the primary, in part, because of a cynical TV ad claiming that “Bob Dole … just won’t promise not to raise taxes. And you know what that means.”

(What it turned out to mean was that, as president, Bush did indeed raise taxes and violated his “read my lips” pledge, powering a 1992 primary challenge from Pat Buchanan.)

In 1995, as Dole was readying another presidential race, I asked him my version of the Roger Mudd “Why do you want to be president?” question, as part of an Esquire profile. Dole’s answer was unadorned with the focus-grouped buzzwords of campaign consultants. “I think I fit the job description,” he said with the tone of someone who had been browsing the newspaper classified sections. “People want someone who has been tested. I’m still close to people in my home state, my hometown … Conservative. Right-wing conservative. But, hopefully, sensitive to the needs of some people who are never going to make it.”