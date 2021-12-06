The Right Wants to Freedom Us to Death

As if having one Weiss to endure weren’t enough, I see now that Bari has a younger sister, Suzy, who took to Substack last week to offer up a sympathetic account of frontline healthcare workers who don’t want to get vaccinated. I’m not going to link to it. I have enough stuff weighing on my conscience without adding helping to spread ridiculous propaganda to the list. Suffice it to say that sentences like “In New York City, for example, the city-wide mandate appears to have prompted 18,000 public school employees to get the vaccine, bumping the inoculation rate up to 95 percent” are introduced not as evidence of tremendous progress against the pandemic but rather as an indication of how forcefully the state’s remorseless jackboot has landed on the necks of the free-thinking.

The Madness in the House of Weiss is one thing. But when actual people in actual power share such reasoning, then we have a real problem. And so we see Ron DeSantis, who runs a state that’s home to 21.5 million people, declaring in the face of the omicron variant that “we are not in Florida going to allow any media-driven hysteria to do anything to infringe people’s individual freedoms when it comes to any type of Covid variants.” Florida has seen more than 60,000 Covid deaths and ranks 10th among the states in deaths per capita. DeSantis has been more aggressive than any other governor in the county with respect to banning mask and vaccine mandates for teachers and firefighters and the kinds of nurses Weiss wrote about. And we got word just a few days ago that he wants to raise an army that reports solely to him, I suppose in case some busybody local public health official gets crosswise with him. (Yes, this is a real thing.)

Future historians—that is, if future historians are actual historians and not a bunch of hired-gun fascist stenographers cranking out hagiographies of Ivanka—will have, I’m sure, a lot to say about a society that redefined freedom as the right to get other people sick and prop up a pandemic. But lately I’ve been thinking. Why stop here? Why stop with the right to cough on strangers in a public place and give them a disease? I mean, if we’re going to redefine freedom, let’s really go for it.