How Gun Manufacturers Evade Responsibility for Mass Shootings

In the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting, there is often a scramble to assign definitive blame: Was it the U.S. mental health apparatus, school administrators, or a failure to catch inflammatory posts online? Donald Trump famously blamed video games, though a connection there was long ago debunked. Gun rights advocates tend to invoke a generalized sense of societal decline, as well as a lack of “parental support.” Sometimes the engine of an act of violence is glaringly obvious. In Crumbley’s case, his parents’ fondness for firearms appears to have been paired with an incomprehensible blindness toward obvious cues.

But the day after the press conference in which the charges against the Crumbleys were announced, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled on another gun case that could have assigned a more wide-ranging and consequential form of blame. Unfortunately, the court decided against the parents of a woman who was killed by Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017, and in favor of Colt and other gun manufacturers. Like a number of similar plaintiffs, the parents of Carrie Parsons, a Seattle native who was 31 when she was killed, argued that the people who created the rifle used in the shooting had a “reckless lack of regard for public safety,” advertising the gun as a “military weapon” and signaling how easily it could be modified to fire automatically. In attempting to sue firearms manufacturers, they join recent legal proceedings brought by the survivors of a shooting in Dayton, as well as a messy ongoing suit against the now-bankrupt Remington, spearheaded by the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook. (The government of Mexico has also sued American gunmakers, arguing that 70 percent of weapons trafficked into the country come from the United States.)

Historically, these sorts of suits have all failed. That’s because in the early 2000s, the National Rifle Association, arguing that gun manufacturers didn’t have the money to pay out damages, successfully lobbied to pass the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields companies from responsibility except in very specific circumstances, as when a gun is defective and explodes. Of course, those companies do have quite a bit of money, a significant chunk of which they have funneled to further their political projects through massive donations to entities like the NRA—which in turn lobby to soften the child access prevention laws that would have otherwise been used to charge Crumbley’s parents for his alleged crime.