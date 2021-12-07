How Gun Manufacturers Evade Responsibility for Mass Shootings

The series of events that inspired a prosecutor in Michigan to charge a school shooter’s parents with involuntary manslaughter are staggering. The gun with which 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly killed four classmates at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, had been an early Christmas gift, purchased by his father the day after Thanksgiving while the teenager stood at his side. “My new beauty,” Crumbley called it on social media, and it was stored, unlocked, in his parents’ room for less than a week before he brought it to school. The day before the November 30 shooting, a teacher told Crumbley’s parents she’d seen him searching for ammunition online during class. “LOL I’m not mad at you,” his mother texted. “You have to learn not to get caught.” A day later, Crumbley’s parents were called to an emergency meeting after a teacher found a threatening note. The parents refused to have Crumbley removed from the school and didn’t ask their son about the handgun, which a few hours later he pulled from his backpack and started to fire.

At a news conference on Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald explained her reasoning behind the rare charge against Jennifer and James Crumbley. “I am in no way saying that an active shooter situation should always result in a criminal prosecution against parents, but the facts of this case are so egregious,” she said. Though the parents of school shooters are often scrutinized, this appears to be the first instance in which they have been criminally charged for students’ deaths. In 2015, families of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School by Adam Lanza sued the estate of his mother, Nancy Lanza, because she had left her rifle unsecured in her home (the case settled for $1.5 million); that same year, Laurel Harper, the mother of the Umpqua Community College shooter, came under intense scrutiny for her pro-gun posts online. But a Washington Post database tracking school shootings between 1999 and 2018 found guns used in these incidents were taken from a minor’s home 84 times; in only four of those shootings were the adults who owned the weapons criminally charged for not keeping them locked. Michigan, unlike many other states, doesn’t have a law that would hold gun owners liable for leaving their firearms unlocked around kids, removing that option in this case.

In the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting, there is often a scramble to assign definitive blame: Was it the U.S. mental health apparatus, school administrators, or a failure to catch inflammatory posts online? Donald Trump famously blamed video games, though a connection there was long ago debunked. Gun rights advocates tend to invoke a generalized sense of societal decline, as well as a lack of “parental support.” Sometimes the engine of an act of violence is glaringly obvious. In Crumbley’s case, his parents’ fondness for firearms appears to have been paired with an incomprehensible blindness toward obvious cues.