Kyle Rittenhouse’s National Campaign for Right-Wing Martyrdom

Rittenhouse is nevertheless revealing that what he’s after isn’t justice—rather, he’s seeking to invert the existing argument about racial justice in America. In his version, it’s white conservatives like him—law and order abiding regular folks who just may, from time to time, carry high-powered assault rifles into public spaces and occasionally use them—who are the justice system’s actual victims. People should really be out marching for Kyle Rittenhouse, not victims of police brutality.



Rittenhouse’s choice of friendly interlocutors has been revealing. Carlson is a master of these types of inversions, in which those who advocate against racism are the real racists; those fighting for equal rights really want to privilege certain groups over others; in social justice-obsessed America, it’s white people who should be most afraid. Rittenhouse making the rounds from Carlson, to Kirk, to Trump, speaks volumes about the role he hopes to play in American political culture for the next several years, if not longer: As a regular political and cultural commentator, someone trotted out every time a cop kills an unarmed person of color or a vigilante “keeps the peace” by gunning down a protestor.



It would be a shock if Rittenhouse doesn’t get a prime-time speaking slot at the 2024 Republican National Convention, or appear by the side of some congressman or other—or perhaps Trump himself—during next year’s midterm elections. In Kirk and Carlson, Rittenhouse has firmly allied himself with two important players in the new right. He is, to a large extent, the future of right-wing media: A guy who literally killed two people but who’s actions have been whitewashed to further his portrayal as victim and martyr—even though the only consequences he has faced was the three months he spent in prison awaiting trial.



Rittenhouse may continue to try to complicate his own self-portrait, posing as some sort of sincere believer in multi-racial democracy. But the wider narrative on the right holds simply that he was not only justified, but right to kill two and wound a third during the unrest in Kenosha—and that he never should have been tried for doing so. The larger case being made both by Rittenhouse and his boosters on the right is that this type of vigilantism is a heroic necessity in today’s America and that others should take similar actions, and run similar dodges-and-weaves from the same playbook. His victory lap is an outrage—and a grim portent of things to come.

