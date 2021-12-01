Kyle Rittenhouse’s National Campaign for Right-Wing Martyrdom

Rittenhouse’s insistence that he was a stealth Black Lives Matter supporter was a carefully constructed statement. As Vox’s Jamil Smith noted, coming from white liberals, such claims often signal solidarity. But “for conservatives or people playing to that audience’s sympathies, doing so is often a move to seek cover from charges of racism. The resurgence of extremist, white supremacist violence, and intimidation during the last several years has been, in their view, an act of self-defense.” Rittenhouse, in his version, just wanted to do what was right. Two people are dead and another was wounded because he was forced into a dangerous situation by people who didn’t.



It all tucks neatly into the right’s larger narrative about Rittenhouse: That he was not only a victim but collateral damage in the culture war. He did the right thing and was mercilessly punished by the woke mob and the Democratic Party; held in a cell he likened to a “a one-star hotel” for petty political reasons. (The January 6 rioters have voiced similarly sudden opinions of the carceral state in recent weeks.) He has also attempted to reframe his travails, arguing that he was caught up in a political firestorm not of his own making. “How polarized it became is absolutely sickening: right or left, people using me for a cause that should never have been used as a cause,” he told Carlson.



“What a sweet boy,” Carlson said of Rittenhouse. It was a claim taken up across the right-wing media ecosystem during his trial: Here was a good kid, a young man who had gone to Kenosha to clean up graffiti and try to keep the peace, being tried for obviously fraudulent reasons. Rittenhouse, meanwhile, insisted that the experience had opened his eyes to “prosecutorial misconduct”—a strange admission from someone who worships law enforcement.

