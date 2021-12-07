Johnny Cash Was Not a Politician

All this suggests that there’s not a great deal of actual politics in what Foley calls Cash’s “politics of empathy.” Any politics worthy of the name would seem to impose a sense of obligation to a shared goal beyond the fallback preferences of the self, but Foley’s dissection of Cash’s social commitments effectively inverts this logic. Cash “rarely took ‘stands’ on issues in conventional ways,” Foley writes. “Instead, he approached each issue based on feeling.” He then goes on to cite a performance on Cash’s TV show, filmed in Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, centering on a song Cash had adapted from Blues in the Mississippi Night called Another Man Done Gone, which relates the brutal killing of a captured fugitive from a chain gang. As the song builds to its conclusion, Cash delivers the grim aside that “it’s almost enough to make a man give a damn.” Foley, not surprisingly, hails this as a landmark moment in Cash’s—and by extension, the nation’s—social consciousness. (Once more, however, Foley is forced to stipulate in nearly the same breath that the song in question has been historically whitewashed; the version that Lomax recorded gruesomely depicted the fugitive’s lynching to punctuate the racial horror of the episode, and Cash’s adaptation excised that crucial passage. But never mind: “Although Cash did not explicitly mention race, the audience at Ryman knew the score.”) Cash “may as well have played prosecutor,” Foley exults, “and brought up everyone who tuned in that night on charges of First Degree Apathy and Accessory to Murder After the Fact.”

Again, there’s no question that Cash did great work by bringing penal abuse—the subject that would be the main social preoccupation of his later career—to the attention of his TV audience and the crowd at Ryman. And Cash’s own views on race had thankfully evolved beyond the casual white supremacy of material such as “Boss Jack.” But Cash’s prosecution here seems deliberately calculated to leave the defendant with generous grounds for future appeal. For starters, it’s simply not the case that Cash’s fans at Ryman—let alone the vast national network viewing audience—would “know the score” in interpreting the events narrated in “Another Man Done Gone” as a racial lynching. Much of the history of modern country music, after all, involves the incorporation of Black forms of expression into a white-dominated genre, going back to storied country innovators such as Jimmy Rodgers, Bob Wills, and Hank Williams. Much of the commercial success of country has relied on audiences not knowing the score when it comes to race.

The case for recasting Cash as a poet-statesman on the vanguard of democratic self-expression is too sweeping to match up with the legacy of the actually existing Johnny Cash.

One could still, of course, argue that Cash had edited out the racially charged verse in “Another Man Done Gone” on grounds of commercial taste, or in deference to the standards and practices canons of network TV at the time. But if that were the case, he had a wealth of other material at his disposal to make a powerful statement about race, if that’s what he intended to do, from Bob Dylan’s protest catalog (which Cash ardently admired) to an even deeper tributary of African American ballads in the vein of the uncensored version of “Another Man Done Gone.” So Foley’s readers are left pondering Cash’s distinctly muffled indictment of white racial power alongside the other episodes in his career bespeaking an erratic commitment to principles of racial justice—and suspecting that his audience was likewise apt to shun the specter of racial discomfort whenever it was afforded the opportunity.