Licorice Pizza Is a Meandering Nostalgia Trip

The big orange truck runs out of gas because Licorice Pizza is set during the fuel crisis, and L.A.’s pumps have run dry. In that little detail, the politics of the whole world rush in, as if to fill the void in the tank, making the truck seem impossibly heavy. Kane handles it with the Hollywood insouciance of Michael Caine in a Mini or Clint Eastwood on a horse, or like one of the girl gang in Les Pétroleuses—the 1971 Western famous for that image of Brigitte Bardot with a cigarette between her lips and her hair blowing across her face. Like that movie, about girls fighting over an oil field out West, Licorice Pizza is a petroleum story, one about a 1970s world equally in love with combustion engines and mass-produced plastics. The pair’s waterbed business goes under, for example, because, as Alana explains to Gary with the utmost derision, the “vinyl is made of oil.” They are protean young people, and like the plasticky, aromatic words licorice pizza, old slang for vinyl records and the logo for a chain of L.A. record stores, featuring a girl serving an L.P. on a platter, their romance is choreographed around oil and its transubstantiation into new, rubbery experience.

Like licorice itself, however, the celebrated director’s ninth feature film will probably either delight you or gross you out with its unrelenting sweetness. Although an alluringly atmospheric view of the 1970s is familiar from the rest of Anderson’s work, the new movie lacks the ambiguity and drama of his Boogie Nights (1997) and Inherent Vice (2014). The world of Licorice Pizza is built with beautiful attention to detail, all its surfaces practically glowing with polyester-induced static electricity, but its relentlessly upbeat mood combines with its two-hour-plus run time to produce monotony. The celebrated director’s ninth feature is full of heart and looks delicious but has no bite to speak of.

Perhaps it’s unfair to look for darkness from a movie set definitively in the cultural mainstream. Gary and Alana are not denizens of any countercultures, like the casts of Dazed and Confused (1995), Almost Famous (1999), or Casino (1995). Licorice Pizza echoes all those films in the way it envisions the 1970s as a lost era in American history, when times were perhaps tougher but in other ways simpler: no internet, moustaches worn in macho earnest, a buck to be made. As if reacting to the vinegary flavor of Gen X culture, those ’90s films all have a sweetness to them that is also a fantasy of naïveté. A good example would be the supposed health-giving benefits of cocaine in Boogie Nights. That sense of innocence even pervades the violent Casino—1970s America is a world full of people who do not know how much they do not yet know.

