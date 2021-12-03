Licorice Pizza Is a Meandering Nostalgia Trip

In Licorice Pizza, Anderson plays the darker sides of ’70s culture for laughs. Kane smiles and nods in response when another character comments about her “Jewish nose.” Then Anderson has restaurateur Jerry Frick (John Michael Higgins) do a hideously exaggerated, fake Japanese accent in front of real Japanese women. As Kyle Buchanan noted in his recent New York Times interview with Anderson, the audience at his screening “actually gasped” during these scenes, which also happened at the screening I attended in New York. It felt truly shocking. When Buchanan asked Anderson about it, he replied that he thought “it would be a mistake to tell a period film through the eyes of 2021.” Instead, he wanted “to be honest to that time.” He added: “Not that it wouldn’t happen right now, by the way. My mother-in-law’s Japanese and my father-in-law is white, so seeing people speak English to her with a Japanese accent is something that happens all the time.” Here Anderson veers close to a convincing argument—that anti-Asian racism is abundant in real life, and filmmakers shouldn’t pretend it didn’t exist. But there’s something so very tone deaf about dreaming up this fictional scenario, which is clearly signposted as comic. The second time the Japanese accent happens, Licorice Pizza starts to feel as if it’s taking delight in the deniability of the 1970s setting. It’s irrelevant to the plot, it empties out the sophisticated way the fuel crisis had organized the movie’s politics along real geopolitical lines, and it raises questions about Anderson’s judgment.

It’s not subtle, and nor is the music. Jonny Greenwood is credited with providing the score—after the huge success of his Phantom Thread soundtrack—but the soundtrack is dominated by familiar songs of the period: “Life on Mars,” “Peace Frog.” Like these song choices, which aren’t bad songs but are bad fits for a film that hopes to make anything other than the most obvious observations about the 1970s, newcomer actor Cooper Hoffman is miscast as Gary. Part of the problem is in the script: Gary is not a flawed antihero but a smiling, normal guy with none of the usual Andersonian irony about him. He’s a perfectly fine actor, but he’s simply wrong for the part. He doesn’t have the kind of sparkly darkness Anderson’s leading men—including his father, Philip Seymour Hoffman—have so reliably lent his projects in the past, bringing with them a focus, a center.

Like the scene with the racist accent and the disorientingly on-the-nose soundtrack, the casting is one of several deep problems running throughout Licorice Pizza—a film whose one-note romanticism is more rather than less disappointing in the light of its beautiful cinematography. After 133 lighthearted minutes, Licorice Pizza draws to a close without any of its eerinesses—the oil panic, the netherworld of Hollywood behind the scenes, a strange interlude featuring Sean Penn on a motorcycle—cohering into a center. Licorice Pizza is an oddly boring daydream, almost but not quite rescued by a magnetic leading lady.