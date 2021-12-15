The Humanitarian Horror of L.A. Rain

The most aggressively anti-homeless councilmembers say that the sweeps in their districts are accompanied by robust outreach to get people personalized help, but it’s far from clear whether shutting down the encampments is providing many people with long-term solutions to their housing woes. In October, six months after a high-profile, police-heavy clear-out of an encampment from the park at Echo Park Lake, The Guardian’s Sam Levin reported that only four of the 183 residents removed had been given permanent housing. Fewer than a third of the thousands of people who took advantage of Project Roomkey, a pandemic program that used federal funds to rent unused hotel rooms, had moved on to permanent housing when local radio station KCRW reported on it this summer. There is a sense among advocates that people are simply vanishing into thin air. “People are scattered and disappeared,” Anyana Roy, director of UCLA’s Institute on Inequality and Democracy, told Levin. “And there’s just a waning of what I call Covid compassion. We’re on the brink of a regime of pretty severe exclusion.”

Tiny homes, more shelters, and more hotel rooms have all been proposed (including by the candidates jostling to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is term-limited in 2022 and tapped by President Joe Biden be ambassador to India). None of these address the crisis of the lack of truly affordable housing in the city—and the state—which is why new people fall into homelessness each year.

All around the city, signs have gone up warning of “special enforcement zones” where homeless people are not allowed to stay. As the rain cleared Monday afternoon, the straggling number of campers left in my neighborhood emerged to try to dry out their blankets and change into donated dry socks and sweatshirts. Cold is the first concern, then they worry about their belongings getting mold. “Inclement weather is the litmus test of the soul of our city,” Henderson told the LA Times. “You wanna see how compassionate we are, look at the policies we have that preclude poor people from surviving inclement weather.”