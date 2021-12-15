The Humanitarian Horror of L.A. Rain

Each winter in L.A., people on the streets die from hypothermia—more than in New York or San Francisco. That’s after they survive the punishing heat of the summer and fall, and the air pollution, and violence: Despite regular scare campaigns and shoddy media coverage tying rising crime to homelessness (like a recent New York Times piece that put crime and homelessness rates in parallel), it remains the fact that unhoused people are often the victims of crime. A recent report by researchers at UCLA found that nearly 1,500 people died on the street in L.A. over the course of the pandemic.

The escalating homelessness crisis in Los Angeles has reached a fever pitch of “do something” energy—and that something has largely been new bans on camping. The county board of supervisors banned encampments in fire-prone areas in the outlying areas, and the city council outlawed sleeping, sitting, or lying down in 54 locations around the city. When it rains, it’s easy to see how these bans push people further from the places where they might seek a bit of dry ground or to warm up inside for a couple hours. Theo Henderson, host of the podcast We the Unhoused, pointed out to the Los Angeles Times that pandemic restrictions still in place prevent people from simply walking up to shelters, and that libraries or other public places where people might take refuge during the day don’t allow suitcases in; people would have to risk leaving their belongings on the street. The city is not supposed to enforce bans on tents or other makeshift shelters during rain or cold spells, but activists who monitor encampment sweeps (as I have in the past, as part of the organization Street Watch LA) know that the police and sanitation workers who show up for cleanups don’t always follow that rule.

The extra winter shelters on offer have a capacity of a few hundred. The bigger problem, in the long term, is that the shelters are often not safe, or interfere with people’s lives in other ways (curfews can be an issue for finding employment, and there may be restrictions like no pets or zero-tolerance drug policies). Most significantly, they rarely lead people in the direction of permanent housing, at least not on the scale that’s needed.