It Turns Out the Senate Can Abolish the Filibuster Whenever It Wants

Explanation one is that they, or some of them, don’t really believe the Republicans are going to move heaven and earth to steal the next presidential election (and rig the midterms through gerrymandering). I don’t think any Democrat actually believes this. There may be a couple who are too senile and set in their ways to grasp it—but really probably only one, at most.

Explanation two is that some of them are scared of ditching Senate tradition, or that they truly believe that a supermajority requirement enforces a culture of fair negotiating and across-the-aisle horse trading. Those of us not acculturated in Senate tradition may find that to be a load of malarkey, having witnessed the eternal dysfunction that the filibuster has wrought. But the upper house is a hidebound place. Remember—they sit at desks with the names of every prior senator who has used that desk carved on the inside. They’re surrounded by all that history. Changing a tradition, even one that they know intellectually is ridiculous and anti-democratic, gives some of them the vapors.

Explanation three is that some of them fear some kind of electoral blowback. And here, I’m thinking about the three first-termers who are up for reelection next fall: Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. They all face tough campaigns. If they vote to end the filibuster, even as a one-off for voting rights, they likely fear—and not without reason—that their opponents will be able to raise millions more off the “fact” that the Democrats are running roughshod over the poor defenseless Senate minority.