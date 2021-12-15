It Turns Out the Senate Can Abolish the Filibuster Whenever It Wants

And if it’s not either of those tactics, it’s gerrymandering that goes way beyond past precedent. In Ohio, for example, voters in 2018 approved a ballot measure in an attempt to ensure that districts would be more fairly drawn. But Republicans instead drew congressional districts that are overwhelmingly skewed in their favor. A state legislator from Cincinnati, in defending the lines, actually said: “‘Fair,’ ladies and gentlemen, is in the eyes of the beholder. We have followed the Constitution. We have done our duty. We have listened to the people. Listening to them does not mean agreeing with them.” Imagine how “elitist” that would sound if a Democrat said it.

The evidence of Republican bad faith is light-years beyond dispute at this point. So why do the Democrats dither? There are three possible explanations.

Explanation one is that they, or some of them, don’t really believe the Republicans are going to move heaven and earth to steal the next presidential election (and rig the midterms through gerrymandering). I don’t think any Democrat actually believes this. There may be a couple who are too senile and set in their ways to grasp it—but really probably only one, at most.

Explanation two is that some of them are scared of ditching Senate tradition, or that they truly believe that a supermajority requirement enforces a culture of fair negotiating and across-the-aisle horse trading. Those of us not acculturated in Senate tradition may find that to be a load of malarkey, having witnessed the eternal dysfunction that the filibuster has wrought. But the upper house is a hidebound place. Remember—they sit at desks with the names of every prior senator who has used that desk carved on the inside. They’re surrounded by all that history. Changing a tradition, even one that they know intellectually is ridiculous and anti-democratic, gives some of them the vapors.