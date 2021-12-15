The Country Is Safe From Economic Catastrophe—For Now

“Responsible governing” may be a bit of a stretch. Congress tiptoed to the edge of the ominously titled “X Date,” the day on which the country would default on its debts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last month that the X Date could come as early as December 15, while the Bipartisan Policy Center estimated that it would likely occur between December 22 and January 28. By raising the debt limit just days before the X Date might occur, Congress is ensuring that the economy does not plunge into recession, but the manner by which it arrived at this result is not exactly a paragon of functional governance.

“We’re continuously finding new metrics for dysfunction in a process that was already troubled,” said Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.

Explaining the minutiae of raising the debt ceiling is like describing the plot to Dune—extremely difficult and almost certain to confuse the uninitiated—but I shall try to sum this up in just a few paragraphs. Congressional Republicans have said that they don’t want to be involved with raising or suspending the debt limit; that is, allowing the country to continue borrowing until it hits the ceiling on a specified date. Republicans tried to force Democrats to raise it by a number value, a more politically difficult vote, through the complicated process of reconciliation. But since Democrats were already trying to push their massive economic package, the Build Back Better Act, through reconciliation, they didn’t want to subject the debt ceiling to the same arduous procedure.