The Country Is Safe From Economic Catastrophe—For Now

America has just completed another round of everyone’s favorite game: Will the country avoid defaulting on its debts, narrowly escaping economic catastrophe that would have global ramifications? The answer, for now, is yes; the Senate voted Tuesday afternoon to raise the country’s borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion; the House followed suit not long after midnight on Wednesday. And so, another one of Congress’ self-made crises has been averted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged on Tuesday morning that the legislation would raise the debt limit to ​​”a level commensurate with funding necessary to get into 2023.” (Raising the limit to a number that will last through 2023 ensures that it will not become another albatross to hang around Democrats’ necks ahead of the midterm elections next year.) “No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue. The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default,” Schumer said.

“Responsible governing” may be a bit of a stretch. Congress tiptoed to the edge of the ominously titled “X Date”: the day on which the country would default on its debts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last month that the X Date could come as early as December 15, while the Bipartisan Policy Center estimated that it would likely occur between December 22 and January 28. By raising the debt limit just days before the X Date might occur, Congress is ensuring that the economy does not plunge into recession, but the manner by which they arrived at this result is not exactly a paragon of functional governance.