Amazon’s Worker Burnout Makes Disaster Preparation Impossible

“I’m actually in the process of trying to find a new job. I don’t trust Amazon to be looking out for us.”

But there’s the more fundamental fact that the company has built a workforce of contract and short-term laborers operating in massive buildings vulnerable to disaster, more of which are appearing as a post-Covid business boom turns into the regular reality of an endless pandemic. Warehouses like the ones in which Amazon employees dodge robots have been more common than commercial buildings since 2018, and they may be more susceptible to being dismantled by a natural disaster: As one engineer told The Verge, “the biggest challenge” for the company may be “their buildings themselves.” This observation was made grimly clear when Edwardsville’s police chief announced that the city didn’t expect to find any survivors: “These walls are made out of 11-inch-thick concrete, and they’re about 40 feet tall,” he said, “so a lot of weight from that came down.” And the company has added a great many of those warehouses to the American landscape over the last few years, reimagining entire neighborhoods at a clip much faster than companies like Walmart or Costco ever did. A recent investigation by Consumer Reports and The Guardian found that 300 new Amazon facilities opened in 2020, a massive number compared to the 75 that opened in prior years.

It’s a problem that Amazon employees say they aren’t being trained to prepare for natural disasters, but how effective could such trainings even be when turnover is so high? Amazon has based its business model on churning through an endlessly replaceable labor force, by some counts replacing 150 percent of its workforce every year. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the company dramatically expands the number of contractors it uses. Horrifically, Edwardsville police said there were “challenges” to determining how many people worked at the destroyed facility because of how few of them were full-time staff. Later, The New York Times reported that only seven out of the almost 200 people who worked in the delivery center were classified as Amazon employees, significantly reducing the efficacy of intermittent training documents or drill schedules. The number of the kind of delivery facility that was destroyed—a smaller warehouse for local drivers—has exploded over the last few years. There were 70 in 2017. Now there are almost 600 spread across the United States, where 3,000 different companies provide 250,000 drivers who are not technically Amazon employees at all. No wonder it’s so hard to find a worker who remembers a tornado drill.

The Edwardsville incident may end up contributing to Amazon’s unbelievable worker turnover, raising the very real possibility—shared by the company’s executives—that it may eventually run out of able-bodied people to employ. “They just run everyone ragged,” said the warehouse worker who was given a piece of paper reminding him that in the event of a disaster, he should stay calm. “I’m actually in the process of trying to find a new job. I don’t trust Amazon to be looking out for us.”