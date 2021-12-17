Why West Side Story Leaves Out African Americans

But the mechanisms of conflict were complicated. Ethnic battlegrounds didn’t exist within neighborhoods, as depicted in all versions of West Side Story, with Jets and Sharks crowded into the same shrinking territory and sharing Doc’s candy store. Rather, the battlegrounds lay between neighborhoods in what Schneider calls the “borderlands.” Whites defended their territory, African Americans defended theirs, and Puerto Ricans theirs. Candy stores, according Schneider, were actually quite important to gangs as meeting places and refuges from the cops. But they were held by one gang or another, never by two, because neutral territory didn’t exist. If your territory expanded, the inhabitants were absorbed into your gang. The result was white gangs with Black or Puerto Rican members, or vice versa. Ethnic identity mattered, but turf mattered more, and turf was considered the common property of all who lived on it.

The notion that West Side Story is set on San Juan Hill conveys the irresistible irony that Leonard Bernstein evoked this neighborhood sympathetically only to move a few years later with his New York Philharmonic into the concrete cultural behemoth that displaced it. But this conceit is false. The play’s setting was never spelled out and was deliberately no less stylized than the singing and balletic dancing in it. Robbins staged the dance numbers in the 1961 movie and was co-director (with Robert Wise) until the producers fired him for spending too much money. According to Foulkes’s book, Robbins fretted a lot that the film’s setting would be too literal and specific. In the end, the 1961 filmmakers made extensive use of the San Juan Hill neighborhood not because the story was supposed to be set there, but because there were a lot of tenements there that were emptied out and awaiting Moses’s demolition, making it a perfect movie set. But the fact that scenes for the 1961 film were shot there doesn’t mean it is set there, or set in Spanish Harlem, where other scenes were shot, any more than the 2021 film is set in Washington Heights, where much of it was filmed (though there is one scene that’s both filmed and set at the Cloisters).

San Juan Hill was a Black neighborhood for a very long time. African Americans moved up there from Greenwich Village after the Civil War, and the name is believed to refer not to the capital of Puerto Rico but to the Battle of San Juan Hill in Cuba, in which the African American Buffalo Soldiers played a largely uncelebrated role that was probably more important than that of Teddy Roosevelt (but that’s a whole other story). James P. Johnson, the Black pianist who invented the Charleston, moved to New York’s San Juan Hill in 1908. The great jazz pianist Thelonious Monk was born there in 1917. The 2021 West Side Story would have you believe there were white ethnic teenagers living there in the 1950s who thought San Juan Hill was their home turf, but the great wave of Italian and East European immigration to the United States occurred long after San Juan Hill became a Black neighborhood. A slide show from the Museum of the City of New York surveying the West Side’s history observes that while Puerto Ricans did migrate there in the 1950s, a person walking through the neighborhood then “was more likely to hear the rhythms of jazz than the music of Puerto Rico bomba and plena.”

Maybe half a century from now somebody will film yet another remake of West Side Story. If they do, and if they want to set it in New York, they should consider putting Black youth gangs into the story. Alternatively, they can leave the story mostly intact, rename it West Story, and shift the setting to Los Angeles. I hear there are movie studios there.