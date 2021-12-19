Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia

Although there’s still a chance Manchin may support some version of the Build Back Better Act, his announcement Sunday morning—on Fox News, natch—that he couldn’t vote for the existing version of the bill is politically devastating for his party and the president he presumably supported and voted for. That will be the focus of most of the punditry. But it’s even more devastating for the people of West Virginia, who are falling further behind the rest of the country with each passing decade and who have been sold a fantasy about the source of their problems and how they will be fixed.

The fantasy is that coal’s demise is all the fault of the coastal liberal elites who thumb their noses at good hard-working Christian people like the ones who live in West Virginia’s small towns and mine and haul its coal.

Now it is true of course that many liberals want the U.S. to ditch fossil fuels. I’m among them, although I also want to be sure that Washington devotes trillions—yes, trillions—to investing in West Virginia over the coming decades, partly as a thank-you for powering America’s rise to world dominance and our defeat of fascism, but mostly to give the people of the state a new and more secure future.