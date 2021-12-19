Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia

And it’s also true that yes, some, maybe many, urban liberals do sneer at West Virginia people, which they shouldn’t do. (Of course, West Virginia people have no business talking smack on New Yorkers or San Franciscans either.)

So those things are true, but they do not mean that coal’s decline is liberalism’s fault. You know when the numbers of coal mining jobs starting shrinking in this country? In the 1980s. While Ronald Reagan was president. In 1985, there were 178,300 coal miners in the United States. In 1990, there were 137,600. In 1995, the number went under 100,000. This was all technology and automation. In other words: the free market, doing its thing.

Then things stabilized for a bit, and the number started sinking again in this past decade to the current 42,000. Yes, a lot of this happened while Barack Obama was president. But the number dropped sharply under Donald Trump, from 50,900 to 42,400. Was it Obama’s fault, or Trump’s? No. It was natural gas’ fault. It’s cleaner and cheaper. In other words: the free market, doing its thing.

And this is what has ravaged the coal towns of West Virginia: the free market introducing changes that made the state’s main industry less remunerative and necessary. Throw in the opioid crisis, which still rages on in West Virginia. That is another free-market problem, and another fantasy, one created out of whole cloth by actors in the pharmaceutical industry. Government should have done more than it did to intervene and say no to this fantasy, that powerful opioids shouldn’t be handed out like LifeSavers to anybody who pulled a back muscle.