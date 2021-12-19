But movement on the Build Back Better Act is stalled in large part due to objections from a moderate Democratic senator from West Virginia, one of the states whose citizens are most affected by black lung disease. Senator Joe Manchin has balked at the long-term costs of the bill and worried about the implementation of some social programs, such as the child tax credit. Barring some Christmas miracle, it appears that the Senate will recess for the rest of the year without voting on either the Build Back Better Act, or a bill Manchin introduced earlier this year that would extend the excise tax by 10 years. The excise tax rate is almost certain to be reduced by 55 percent as a consequence.

Black lung disease affects one-fifth of veteran miners in Central Appalachia, according to a 2018 report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and disease prevalence has risen dramatically since 2000. The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund provides benefits to coal miners who are disabled by black lung disease—or their surviving dependents—when those miners’ employers have gone bankrupt or when no mining company can be identified as responsible for their disease.

In 2019, black lung benefits were distributed to roughly 25,700 people. In 2020, over $162 million in benefits was distributed nationally from the fund, and over $40 million of that to families in West Virginia, according to the Department of Labor. While the number of beneficiaries has steadily decreased since 1981, the number of people identified with the disease has risen. The increased number of cases of the most severe form of black lung disease, progressive massive fibrosis, could result in more beneficiaries relying on the trust fund in the near future, putting more stress on the program.