The Hideous Truth: The White House Still Needs Joe Manchin

The anger at Manchin was shared across the party. Earlier Monday morning, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that Manchin had displayed an “enormous breach of the trust of the president.” A day earlier, the White House released a blistering response to Manchin’s announcement (blistering for a White House of the same party as the senator it is trying to excoriate) from press secretary Jen Psaki, describing Manchin’s “sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position” as a “breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.” Biden himself directed his team to amp up the criticism in the statement.

Privately, White House aides fumed at Manchin all Sunday and into Monday. A set of talking points the White House distributed to surrogates I obtained read, “Manchin’s comments this morning are at odds with his public and private comments—including his word that he gave to the President.”

But for all the bashing from all sides within the Democratic Party, the fact is they need to go forward together. In an early Monday morning Dear Colleague letter from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat wrote, “Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television. We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act—and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”

