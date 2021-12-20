The Hideous Truth: The White House Still Needs Joe Manchin

Privately, White House aides fumed at Manchin all Sunday and into Monday. A set of talking points the White House distributed to surrogates I obtained read, “Manchin’s comments this morning are at odds with his public and private comments—including his word that he gave to the President.”

But for all the bashing from all sides within the Democratic Party, the fact is they need to go forward together. In an early Monday morning Dear Colleague letter from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat wrote, “Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television. We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act—and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”



House progressives have been calling for a vote on the proposal so every federal lawmaker’s position on the Build Back Better proposals is on the record. They planned to have a widely attended conference call Monday afternoon to address the path forward. On Tuesday, Senate Democrats have a senators-only virtual conference to plot out a path forward. White House officials haven’t decided whether they should split up some of the more popular provisions in the BBB package and pass those.

Other Democratic strategists also fear that the months-long intraparty feuding over the domestic policy package will eclipse the administration’s other accomplishments in voters’ eyes.