What Does a Manchin-Friendly Build Back Better Look Like?

Democrats have been forced back to the drawing board after Senator Joe Manchin announced on Sunday that he could not support the current version of the Build Back Better Act, President Biden’s signature legislation investing in childcare, health care, and combating climate change.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” Manchin said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. Manchin’s announcement rankled his Democratic colleagues in the Senate and the White House; press secretary Jen Psaki implied in a scorching statement on Sunday that Manchin had gone back on his word to the president in his opposition to the bill. Representative Pramila Jayapal said in a press call on Monday that Manchin had demonstrated a “lack of integrity.”

But Democrats are not yet willing to give up hope on the legislation, even as they publicly swipe at Manchin. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that the Build Back Better Act would get a vote when the Senate returns in January, which would force Manchin to go on the record with his opposition. Schumer said the vote will ensure “every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” referring to Manchin’s interview on Fox News. “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act—and we will keep voting on it until we get something done,” Schumer said.