What Does a Manchin-Friendly Build Back Better Look Like?

But Democrats are not yet willing to give up hope on the legislation, even as they publicly swipe at Manchin. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that the Build Back Better Act would get a vote when the Senate returns in January, which would force Manchin to go on the record with his opposition. Schumer said the vote will ensure “every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” referring to Manchin’s interview on Fox News. “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act—and we will keep voting on it until we get something done,” Schumer said.

Jayapal said that “we will continue to work on the legislative front” but called on Biden to take executive action to tackle portions of the Build Back Better agenda. “We can no longer wait on one man to do what the country needs. We now call on the president to keep his commitment to us that we would build back better,” Jayapal said. “We need to start acting immediately.”

Some Democrats had already been of the opinion that the Build Back Better Act should be focused on extending fewer programs for a longer period of time—as long as a decade—rather than more programs for a shorter period. (Enacting a greater number of programs also contributed to the budget gimmickry that helped to turn Manchin off the bill; Democrats claimed to want to extend the programs for just a few years but actually intended for them to be permanent, meaning that the cost would be higher than the initial bill suggested.)