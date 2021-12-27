Joan Didion Cast Off The Fictions of American Politics

Loving a writer is often a matter of a fortuitous first encounter. I’m very glad that Political Fictions was mine.

Instead, I read the essays in what amounted to reverse-chronological order, and so my perspective on the output of the sixties and seventies was to see a working-out and expurgation of a lot of “fixed ideas,” to use one of Didion’s own titles, and the gradual development of a style of writing into what would become a style of thought. Didion is, of course, inextricably linked to the idea of a style. An interest in the merely superficial is something else for which she’s often been criticized—unfairly, I think. For all the recognizable stylistic consistency of her prose across the decades of her career, it takes an intentional lack of generosity to miss the evolution of her writing and of her thought. In the essay “In Bogotá,” for example, written in 1974 and collected in The White Album in 1979, she remembers her time in a place that had experienced the violent expression of America’s Monroe Doctrine as “mainly images, indelible but difficult to connect.” That essay contains barely a whisper of what would become, a decade later, in Salvador, a far more searching, searing examination of the brutal consequences of American influence and interference at the peripheries of its global empire.

Popularly, The Year of Magical Thinking, the first of Didion’s two late-career “grief memoirs,” wrenched her image from the vitrine-like preservation of the woman in sunglasses, with the cigarette, leaning against the Corvette, into something more fully human, more embodied, capable of emotion, frail, and subject to the passage of time. But in my mind, the preceding book, Where I Was From, most explicitly and most intelligently examined her sentimental and intellectual transformation over the course of her life and career: “an exploration,” she called it, “into my own confusions about the place and the way which I grew up, confusions as much about America as about California, misapprehensions and misunderstandings so much a part of who I became that I can still to this day confront them only obliquely.”

Her youthful Goldwater conservatism was tossed by the shoals of the counterculture and midlife anomie, as it broke up on the rocks of Ronald Reagan’s sublime idiocy and the shocking crimes of the Iran-Contra scandal .



That last phrase is a bit of writerly misdirection. She confronts misapprehensions and misunderstandings quite directly. Didion was from Sacramento, from an old, fairly prosperous California family. Some of her ancestors had travelled West with the Donner party. She was raised to believe in a story of frontier independence and agricultural self-sufficiency—a religion of unfettered yeomanry with roots in the earliest Jeffersonian ideas about the American republic, which found its apotheosis in twentieth-century California before the social convulsions of the latter third of the century. And even over the course of her career, as her own youthful Goldwater conservatism was tossed by the shoals of the counterculture and her own midlife anomie, as it broke up on the rocks of Ronald Reagan’s sublime idiocy and the shocking crimes of the Iran-Contra scandal, one sensed that she was not quite ready to give up the ghost of that California entirely. Until she did.