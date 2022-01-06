Lindsey Graham’s Neo-Confederate Response to Joe Biden’s January 6 Speech

After President Joe Biden commemorated the first anniversary of January 6, Republicans answered: How dare you. Their objection was not to the idea that the insurrectionist riot was a terrible event, because obviously it was. Rather, they said it was politically inflammatory of Biden to say so out loud.

“Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy,” Biden said in a speech delivered in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. That’s just true. The crowd’s goal was to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from fulfilling his constitutional obligation to count electoral ballots that designated Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

That crowd had been egged on only minutes before by President Donald Trump, who was urging Pence publicly not to count the ballots. In his speech, Biden identified the responsible party as “the former president” (an excess of comity barred him from saying “Trump”) because Trump was the responsible party; ten House Republicans acknowledged it by voting to impeach Trump. “All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats,” Trump told the crowd that day. “We will stop the steal…. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Yes, Trump urged the crowd to protest “peacefully.” But Biden noted that when they reacted violently instead, Trump sat “in the private dining room of the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours.”