Lindsey Graham’s Neo-Confederate Response to Joe Biden’s January 6 Speech

That crowd had been egged on only minutes before by President Donald Trump, who urged Pence publicly not to count the ballots. In his speech, Biden identified the responsible party as “the former president” (an excess of comity barred him from saying “Trump”) because Trump was the responsible party; 10 House Republicans acknowledged it by voting to impeach him. “All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats,” Trump told the crowd that day. “We will stop the steal.… We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Yes, Trump urged the crowd to protest “peacefully.” But Biden noted that when they reacted violently instead, Trump sat “in the private dining room of the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours.”

Please raise your hand if you can find a single untruthful sentence in the foregoing two paragraphs.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina replied in a tweetstorm that, yes, January 6 was a terrible event, though mostly because “it would have been so easy for terrorists to bootstrap onto this protest.” That this mainly Anglo-Saxon mob, which injured more than 140 police and killed at least one, could itself be classified as terrorist doesn’t seem to have occurred to him. Still, “I have consistently condemned the attack,” Graham wrote. But he objected strongly to the fact that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who also spoke in Statuary Hall, condemned it, too. “The Biden administration seems to be incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces,” Graham wrote, “and their efforts to politicize January 6 will fall flat.”