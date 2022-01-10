If America Doesn’t Protect Ukraine, Then America Will ... Die?

Political scientists and historians sometimes speak about “waves,” where ideas or social or political phenomena cross borders. Eric Hobsbawm coined the phrase “the Age of Revolution” to describe the political upheavals in North America and Europe from the late eighteenth to the mid-nineteenth century, including the “revolutionary wave of 1830.” Samuel Huntington popularized the concept of democratic waves, spurts of expansions in the number of democratic states. David Rapoport suggested that terrorism evolved in similar waves, starting with anarchists in the 1880s and leading to present-day religious-based terrorism.



But the notion that a menacing development in one country can cause parallel events in other countries has a different pedigree in Washington. Most famously, it served as the basis for the domino theory, which held that, as Dwight Eisenhower explained it in 1954 regarding communism in Indochina, “You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly.”



Eisenhower’s theory was notable for being inflexible—notice his certainty that a Communist regime ascending to power in one country would precipitate identical events nearby. Neighboring countries were assumed to have no countervailing traditions, interests, culture, or institutions to resist communism. This hypothesis led the U.S. to spend an estimated $738 billion (in 2011 dollars) and cause the death of millions of Vietnamese to preserve an anti-Communist regime in South Vietnam. But when North Vietnam eventually overran the South in 1975, and the country became one Marxist state, it had far less impact than American policymakers predicted. More broadly, in employing the domino theory, U.S. leaders had acted as though Southeast Asia was composed of vital dominoes in the Cold War. And yet Vietnam is still led by a Communist government, while the Soviet Union is long gone.

Ukraine is not Vietnam, and the frosty U.S.-Russian relations are nowhere near Cold War levels.

Ukraine is not Vietnam, and the frosty U.S.-Russian relations are nowhere near Cold War levels. Some experts believe that Russia has no intention of invading its neighbor, despite the military buildup at the border. “I think this is happening mostly because Vladmir Putin is worried about his domestic standing,” says George Washington University’s Robert Orttung, who has authored or edited several books on Russia and Ukraine. Putin wants to gain concessions from the West to distract from his failings at home, Orttung believes. A war with Ukraine would be bloody and deeply unpopular, he argues. Polls suggest that Russians don’t want to fight a war, and God knows Americans don’t.

Others aren’t so sure that an invasion won’t be forthcoming. “I think reasonable people would have to say that we don’t know,” says Paul D’Anieri, a Ukraine expert at the University of California, Riverside. Putin has multiple reasons for his recent threats, D’Anieri suggests. In addition to domestic concerns and wanting to improve Russia’s international position, “Putin, like many Russians, finds it difficult to see Ukraine as a separate country.” History—and historical mythology—leads people like Putin to believe that Ukraine, a former Soviet state, has been unjustly severed from Russia.