The Foreign Policy “Credibility” Argument Is, Well, Not Credible

There is, of course, a major problem with this argument: After years of refusing to account for its chemical weapons program, and under the threat of U.S. military attack, in 2013, Syria turned over its entire stockpile of these banned weapons to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Clearly Assad believed that the threat of American military force was so credible that he had no choice but to give in to U.S. demands.

Nonetheless, Obama’s red line failure became a catch-all explanation for practically every bad thing that happened in the world over the following several years. When Russia seized the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, some foreign policy pundits argued that it was a result of Obama’s refusal to use force against Syria in 2013. Since Obama hadn’t been willing to follow through on his so-called red line threat to Syria, Russia felt empowered to attack its neighbor Ukraine and annex territory from it.

Perhaps, but there is, of course, a simpler explanation. Russian leaders concluded that since Ukraine is not a member of NATO and not an ally of the U.S., Obama would not respond with the use of force. In other words, Russian leader Vladimir Putin made the strategic calculation that annexing Crimea, while it might upset American leaders, was not a provocative enough action to provoke America’s military fury. That calculation was correct, though as Putin soon enough found, it was not a consequence-free decision: The U.S. assembled a global coalition to impose crippling economic sanctions on Moscow.

Shouldn’t Obama’s weakness in the face of first Syrian and then Russian aggression have led Putin to conclude he could keep pushing the envelope in regard to his near abroad?

But let’s take the credibility argument a step further. Shouldn’t Obama’s weakness in the face of first Syrian and then Russian aggression have led Putin to conclude he could keep pushing the envelope in regard to his near abroad? Shouldn’t the invasion of Crimea have led to a subsequent Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine, or even a foray into the Baltic states? While Putin continued to subsidize the civil war in Eastern Ukraine, he didn’t use Russian military forces to seize more of Ukraine’s land. He certainly didn’t attempt to raise tensions with the Baltic states, all of which are NATO allies. Perhaps he refrained in those cases because he concluded that the U.S. response to such actions would be very different. Even with an arguably pro-Russian president in the White House after Obama, Putin didn’t test his luck.