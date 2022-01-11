Biden Should Fight Corporate Concentration, But Not Because of Inflation

Corporate concentration probably played a significant role in long-term wage stagnation and a two-decade decline in labor’s share of the gross domestic product, because increases in market share were largely unchecked by labor unions, which represent a declining share of U.S. workers. I’ve worried about growing market concentration’s effect on wages for many years. But I can’t say I’ve worried much about its impact on inflation, because from the 1990s until March 2021, inflation seldom rose much above 2 percent. Rather than fret about corporate concentration’s impact on inflation, I refinanced my house three or four times and watched in vague puzzlement as banks traded my mortgages like Pokémon cards.

Market concentration didn’t spike last year when inflation did. What happened, as various economists have explained, is that Covid-19 kept people from spending their money on traveling abroad or going out to restaurants or concerts or the movies, so instead they spent their money on material goods. At the same time, the pandemic limited the number of workers available to move parts to these material goods along the supply chain; to put these goods into containers on big ships; and then to remove those containers at U.S. ports, most of them on the West coast. Supply fell short of demand, driving prices up.

Granted, corporations during the past year probably used rising inflation as an excuse to jack up prices a bit higher than necessary, and this probably was made easier than it might have been half a century ago by increased market concentration. Matt Stoller, director of research at the nonprofit American Economic Liberties Project and a strong advocate for antitrust enforcement, has calculated that 60 percent of the increase in inflation is going into corporate profit. Even Stoller concedes that calculation is a little shaky, but yes, given the circumstances, it would run counter to everything we know about corporations if they weren’t taking advantage. Substantively, instances of potential price-gouging appear to be what the Biden administration is actually looking for, in isolated industries like meatpacking. Garphil Julien of the Open Markets Institute, another antitrust nonprofit, argued last month that the shipping industry deserves a look, too. Profits on container shipping, Julien reported, are on track to be 15 times higher than in 2019.