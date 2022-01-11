Biden Should Fight Corporate Concentration, But Not Because of Inflation

Cartelization and monopolization do tend to raise prices, and no doubt there are all sorts of goods and services that are more expensive as a result. But economic concentration doesn’t usually raise prices month after month; rather, prices stabilize at a too-high level. That’s the story, for example of rail freight, as described last year in an excellent Washington Monthly piece by Open Markets’ policy director, Philip Longman. (Full disclosure: I was one of that piece’s editors.) But artificially inflated prices are a different problem from inflation, and they require a different approach from government.

The political appeal of dressing up antitrust policy as inflation-fighting policy is obvious. Voters are indifferent to corporate concentration, but inflation makes them furious. But if people like me are right that the inflation spike will recede when (perhaps I should say if) the Covid pandemic goes away, or becomes less worrisome and therefore stops driving the economy, then what happens to Biden’s antitrust campaign? Why boost antitrust enforcement if wage and price increases are no longer out of control? The somewhat embarrassing answer will have to be that the inflation problem was never the real justification.

Look, I know that politicians alter policy rationales to fit changing circumstances. President George W. Bush was in favor of a massive tax cut because his predecessor, Bill Clinton, eliminated the deficit and as a consequence the government was keeping too much of the taxpayers’ money. But after Bush blew the deficit back up again, he pushed through two additional massive tax cuts because—I can’t remember the reason, actually. But it was terribly urgent.

“Be more like George W. Bush” does not strike me as a stirring rallying cry for the Democrats heading into the 2020 midterms. And anyway, there isn’t really anything Biden, or any president, can do to fight inflation unless he wants to impose wage and price controls, which Biden doesn’t, and neither does anybody else. The tools for fighting inflation reside at the Federal Reserve, and there’s no dishonor in Biden acknowledging that. Let Jerome Powell worry about inflation, and free Biden to fight growing concentration of economic power for its own sake. No antitrust revival will last if it flies under a false flag.