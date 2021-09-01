Big Tech’s Attacks on Biden’s Anti-Monopoly Regulators Are a Joke

That tech companies are reaching for these thin straws becomes even more apparent when looking at Facebook and Amazon’s “cases” for FTC Chair Lina Khan’s recusal. Their argument—that Khan’s decade of work reporting on, theorizing, and investigating modern-day monopolies creates a legally impermissible bias—depends on a mix of (likely willful) misapplications of precedent, misunderstandings of the role of commissioner, and astounding leaps of legal reasoning. They can and should be dismissed. The case for Khan’s recusal on principle is similarly nonexistent. There is no credible fear that she will privilege the pursuit of profit for her former employers (all non-profits, academic institutions, and government entities) over the public interest.

It should surprise no one that tech companies are acting in bad faith. For years, they have recruited antitrust regulators to revolve back and forth between the C-suites of Google, Facebook, and Amazon and the offices of the FTC and DOJ Antitrust division. The constant side-switching of such hired guns is a much more credible threat to the American public’s interest in “due process.” That they’re spending more time “attempting to bully their regulators,” than advocating for any of numerous proposals to strengthen ethics law, as Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Ron Wyden, and Representative Pramila Jayapal observed in a recent letter to Facebook and Amazon, should inspire further skepticism.

Giving into these demands would not only pose a direct threat to Biden’s antitrust enforcement agenda, it would also set a precedent that could undermine public-minded enforcement of all kinds. Banning those with expertise on the level of a Khan or Kanter would mean narrowing the pool of potential regulators to those so unqualified as to lack opinions about some of the most pressing issues of our time, or those whose experience derives from corporate defense work. To understand why this would be so dire, one need only look at the last several decades of antitrust (non)enforcement.