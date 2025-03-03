Trump Brutally Roasted at Oscars With Hilarious Vladimir Putin Jab
Donald Trump put on quite a performance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy just days earlier.
Donald Trump was roasted at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Anora is having a good night,” said host Conan O’Brien, referring to Sean Baker’s film, which had already picked up awards for screenwriting and editing, and would go on to win Best Actress and Best Picture.
“Yeah, that’s great, that’s great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” O’Brien joked. The audience erupted into astonished laughter, before breaking into loud cheering and applause.
O’Brien’s joke comes just days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance detonated a metaphorical bomb during their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, disgracefully demanding that the wartime president thank them for aid they didn’t even approve, which they are anxious to see returns on.
“He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday, after readily undermining efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Trump’s little performance Friday won’t win any awards, but it has likely delighted the audience in Moscow.