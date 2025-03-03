Trump Brutally Roasted at Oscars With Hilarious Vladimir Putin Jab

“Yeah, that’s great, that’s great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” O’Brien joked. The audience erupted into astonished laughter, before breaking into loud cheering and applause.

O’Brien’s joke comes just days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance detonated a metaphorical bomb during their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, disgracefully demanding that the wartime president thank them for aid they didn’t even approve, which they are anxious to see returns on.



“He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday, after readily undermining efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.