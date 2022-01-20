What Happened When a Trippy Art Collective Hit It Big—Then Unionized

Partially in response to Meow Wolf’s stratospheric growth, its employees organized, and in October 2020, the company voted to recognize the Meow Wolf Workers Collective, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America. With an upcoming ratification vote hoped for in March, the Meow Wolf union joins a wave of worker organizing at cultural institutions around the country, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Guggenheim, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music (whose organizers offered advice to the fledgling union at Meow Wolf). Still, Meow Wolf is unique among these contemporaries—it’s a much younger company that grew very quickly, and it isn’t a nonprofit. It has managed to keep its reputation as a progressive leader in arts and entertainment, even as its former CEO moved into real estate development and despite a high-profile intellectual property dispute with one artist the company worked with. A new CEO from ViacomCBS was announced in January, joining a former Disney executive and a Utah-based Goldman Sachs alum in the company’s top three positions.

The union is asking that Meow Wolf underpin its innovative, bohemian aura with strong protections and higher wages for its employees. Like many people in creative fields, they were once encouraged to see themselves as iconoclast outsiders, laboring for free or close to nothing out of love for their art, but a dose of start-up culture and a major infusion of cash changed everything. Now they want to be seen as workers; for their value to be recognized the same way their company’s is.

Most of the reporting around Meow Wolf follows “this mythology of scrappy to successful: one and done,” said Emily Markwiese, a technical director at Meow Wolf who’s been involved with the group since she was a teenager and helped get the organizing process off the ground when it began in early 2020. The narrative that’s missing is one that’s told from the workforce’s perspective, she said, “what we’ve gone through over the past several years, adapting to a company that grew insanely fast; interacting with parts of the world that most of us never expected to.”