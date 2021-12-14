After GSOC’s contract expired in 2005, no private university in the country recognized graduate employees as such for nearly ten years. And yet, organizing among the workers steadily increased, with union efforts continuing at NYU and Columbia, as well as at schools including Yale and Harvard. At some universities, a push for more democratic unions blossomed within those unions, as well. These caucuses, known as Academic Workers for a Democratic Union seek to empower rank-and-file members and support struggles for social justice. At Columbia, AWDU explicitly supports movements against gentrification, anti-racist movements, and climate-justice movements, among others.

But union recognition itself still depended on legal change, which relied on the political composition of the NLRB. A bit of hope finally arrived in 2012, when the NLRB, now leaning to the left under President Barack Obama, voted to revisit the Brown decision. Graduate employees were, once again, on the verge of obtaining the legal right to unionize—and then the NYU administration pre-empted them. In 2013, the university offered to hold a union election without the NLRB’s involvement, conditional on GSOC withdrawing its NLRB petition to overturn the Brown decision. It was a move that puzzled some, but it benefitted private universities across the country, where administrations were facing graduate employees who were ready to move forward with unionization the second they had the government’s permission to do so. GSOC and NYU reached a contract agreement in March 2015, but only after the threat of a strike.

It was in the middle of this process that, in 2014, Columbia graduate employees amassed on the steps of the university’s Low Library to deliver that letter asking for the school’s president to voluntarily recognize their union. Instead, the university sent the case back to the NLRB, which took the opportunity to overrule the Brown decision and expand it to cover research assistants in addition to teaching assistants, writing, “​​The Brown University Board’s decision...deprived an entire category of workers of the protections of the [National Labor Relations] Act.” The ruling continued, “The Brown University Board held that graduate assistants cannot be statutory employees because they ‘are primarily students and have a primarily educational, not economic, relationship with their university.’ We disagree.”

It was cause for celebration and mobilization among the teaching and research assistants who had spent years organizing for their right to collective bargaining. “It’s really exciting that they recognized that not only are grad workers workers, which is something that anyone who’s been a grad worker knows, but also that the government was willing to protect those rights,” Ian Bradley-Perrin, a union member and PhD student in Sociomedical Sciences and History at Columbia, told me at the time.