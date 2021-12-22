The Matrix Never Gets Old

The video game company is forcing Thomas to make a sequel to the original trilogy (Director Lana Wachowski’s meta-critique of the entertainment industry and its penchant for flogging creativity to death) and he reluctantly plays along while undergoing a full-blown crisis. Many shots commence of Keanu staring off into the middle distance, miserable. Watching the sun rise, miserable. Taking a bath with a rubber duckie on his head, miserable. Eating blue pills prescribed by his therapist, miserable. The sole light of his life is a married mother of two he shyly spies on at the local coffee shop. One day they finally introduce themselves, and when their hands clasp it seems to spark a long-forgotten memory. “Have we met?” she asks. This person is, of course, Trinity (though her slave name is, cruelly and hilariously, Tiffany), and she is played by a Carrie-Anne Moss who is still regal, still a bit alien with her luminous blue eyes and face full of angles, still cool as hell.



As in the original Matrix, Thomas is eventually liberated by a group of humans in the real world, and he assumes his true identity: Neo, the One. The reason it has taken them decades to find him, we learn, is that the machines have thrown a digital veil over him, such that when Thomas looks in the mirror he sees Keanu Reeves, while the rest of the world sees an anonymous old man. (If there is a better metaphor for the warped self-perception of the middle-aged, I haven’t encountered it.) Neo’s crew has joined forces with a character from Thomas’s video game—the new Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen—who has become self-aware and escaped his creator’s confines. How this all happens exactly is difficult to explain, and to be honest I’m not sure I quite understand it myself. (Resurrections is full of incomprehensible lines like: “Are you the one who hacked my modal?”) No matter, the gang is back together again, though instead of playing Morpheus as a mystical holy man dropping Zen koans, like Laurence Fishburne, Abdul-Mateen has turned him into a dandy in garish suits who swills martinis.

The usual hijinks ensue: People scamper across walls, bullets are halted in midair, and fists turn concrete pillars into dust, though nothing really blows your mind the way the fight scenes in the original Matrix did, as if the movie universe still hasn’t progressed beyond the quantum leap the Wachowskis made in the late 1990s. As the gang goes about freeing “Tiffany” from her “happy” marriage, the questions they are chasing are these: Why does the Matrix still exist? And how were Neo and Trinity plugged back in? It is in this explanatory effort that Resurrections falls into the trap that hampered the other sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, both of which, in their plodding attempts to fill out the world that was outlined in the original, dispelled the suggestive mysteries that made it so intriguing in the first place. The sequels abound with chattering characters—the Merovingian, the Last Exile, the Analyst—who pile up a Jenga tower of explanations for what’s going on, but whose relationship to the story feels both overdetermined and maddeningly elusive. They’re what again, precisely? Computer programs? Software glitches? Machine consciousness? Do the screenwriters even care?

