Bipartisanship Is Dead and That’s Great News for Joe Biden

If anyone should have known how congressional Republicans would respond to a Democrat in the White House, it was Joe Biden. For eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden watched as the GOP—led by current Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell—did everything in their power to block, stymie, and undermine the Obama administration. “We’re not here to cut deals and get crumbs and stay in the minority for another 40 years,” incoming House Minority Whip Eric Cantor told his fellow Republican congressmen a month before Obama took office. “We’re going to fight these guys.” That’s exactly what they did.

When, four years later, Barack Obama retook the White House, he saw an opportunity—maybe the sweeping victory would “break the fever” of obstruction. Guess what: It didn’t; only weeks later congressional Republicans were using their House majority to try to push the country off the “fiscal cliff.” This was the simple lesson from the Obama years: Republicans will not compromise in the furtherance of anything that looks like a Democratic administration’s agenda, even when that agenda furthers key conservative policy goals, as Obama attempted to give away throughout the “Grand Bargain” phase of his presidency. Somehow, Joe Biden managed to avoid learning these lessons—until Wednesday, when Republicans unsurprisingly declined to allow a voting rights bill designed to confront the GOP’s nationwide voter suppression project to pass.



Biden ran for president on the mythical notion he alone could bring Republicans back into the fold—though he was never quite able to explain why he didn’t use these talents during the Obama years. On the campaign trail in 2019 and 2020, he insisted again and again that, once elected, the right-wing fever that has engulfed the country for more than a decade would finally break; congressional Republicans would, at long last, start working with Democrats again. “The thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke,” Biden told reporters on a campaign stop in 2019. “You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends.”

