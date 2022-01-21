Bipartisanship Is Dead and That’s Great News for Joe Biden

Biden ran for president on the mythical notion he alone could bring Republicans back into the fold—though he was never quite able to explain why he didn’t use these talents during the Obama years. On the campaign trail in 2019 and 2020, he insisted again and again that, once he was elected, the right-wing fever that has engulfed the country for more than a decade would finally break; congressional Republicans would, at long last, start working with Democrats again. “The thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke,” Biden told reporters on a campaign stop in 2019. “You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends.”



At the time, there was a political argument for indulging in this kind of fanciful talk. Many voters were tired of the chaos and acrimony of the Trump years. Biden may have bee promising a “FDR-size presidency,” sure, but the prospect of a return to normalcy was just as enticing to many voters. And it could be argued with a straight face that few politicians better exemplified normalcy—and bipartisanship—than Biden, thanks to his long career of deal-making and backslapping in Washington.



The big problem, exemplified by the tiny hint of self-awareness that dropped in the middle of Biden’s epiphany comment with a thud—“not a joke”—was that Biden was actually fairly high on his own supply. He truly believed that his long service in the Senate would wake Republicans from their fever-dreams and suddenly Congress would start working again. His penchant for relationship-building—and the inimitable avuncular, glad-handing style that made him indispensable in the Senate—would end up yielding results for everybody. It was a theory that had no basis in reality, but Biden nevertheless insisted that it would come to pass.

