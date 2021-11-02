Why Farmworkers Were Left Out of Striketober

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, in Florida, defines itself as a worker-led human rights organization. It targets retailers rather than growers, and has enjoyed some tremendous wins. “Instead of collective bargaining, they’re emphasizing corporate responsibility,” said Rivera-Salgado. Then there are organizations like Centro Binacional, which supports its workers through know-your-rights campaigns and assistance filing workplace claims, but centers ethnic identity rather than labor solidarity. “Centro Binacional is indigenous-led—everyone speaks the language and has an understanding of the community,” said Martinez.

This year’s PRO Act would significantly expand federal recognition of the right to organize.

Still, some independent unions have found success in recent years. Washington State’s Familias Unidas por la Justicia, which represents indigenous berry pickers from Guerrero and Oaxaca, includes around 500 workers covered under a collective bargaining agreement, and an additional 500 that they support, whose ranks include H2A visa-holders. The fight to organize began in Skagit County in 2013 after a worker was dismissed for asking for higher wages. “He got fired for saying something everybody was feeling,” said political director Edgar Franks. “Workers, by that point, were really tired of the abuses that were happening—not only at this farm, but every farm they would work.” Familias Unidas was only recognized after a bitter three-and-a-half-year struggle. But they were able to establish a $15-dollar minimum wage, “which at the time was unheard of for farmworkers,” said Franks, and even a healthcare fund that the employer, Sakuma Brothers Farm, pays into.

On October 13, twelve vineyard laborers on Long Island formed New York’s inaugural farmworkers’ union—a tiny but hopeful Striketober victory. The win was made possible by the state’s passage of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act in 2019: more proof of just how piecemeal the fight to secure rights for farmworkers has been in the absence of federal protections. This year’s PRO Act would significantly expand federal recognition of the right to organize, paving the way for more unions like Familias Unidas and the Long Island example—but given the balance of power in D.C, its chances appear scant.

And even in California, at the heart of the farmworkers’ movement, the odds are stacked against them. When the news about Newsom’s veto came down while they were marching, Garcia said, the UFW changed course. Instead, they headed for The French Laundry, the exquisitely pricy Napa restaurant whose Michelin-endorsed delicacies had almost cost Newsom his job. The farmworkers chose The French Laundry to call attention to the hypocrisy of the governor, who had relied on Latino voters to reject the recall—Garcia personally made calls asking people to vote no—and touted the benefits of voting by mail, which UFW says is no different from the bill he rejected. But there was another, oblique layer of poignancy to their new destination. The French Laundry sources from its own garden, which supplies much of the restaurant’s produce, and a curated selection of small-batch “foragers.” As for the food nearly everywhere else: Farmworkers are the ones who picked those berries, harvested those mushrooms, unearthed those beets.