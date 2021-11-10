Anti-Union Consultants Are Baffled by Labor’s Comeback

But as per the company’s report, these numbers should be taken to mean that a newfound “authenticity will spur productivity and wellbeing”: “The shared vulnerability of this time has given us a huge opportunity to bring real authenticity to company culture,” one executive surmised. Similarly, McKinsey published an extensive report in September concluding that “employees crave investment in the human aspect of work.” More than pay, benefits, or perks, the company that essentially invented management consulting reported, workers wanted to “feel valued.” The report was accompanied by a baffling chart plotting the importance for employees of health and compensation (somewhat or less important) alongside their having a sense of belonging and feeling valued (very important, according to the report).

But should all these attempts to weep with employees and tell them how important they are fail to reenergize the workforce, another industry is ready to step in. In parallel with management consultants’ lengthy reports, some of the biggest union-busting attorneys have released advertisements and papers aimed at managers concerned about the radicalizing effects of Covid-19. The Morgan Lewis presentation for health care executives collates social media reports and warns that “unions are using the pandemic to reposition themselves,” reminding managers to listen respectfully to employee complaints about their safety concerns around social distancing and personal protective equipment. Littler, another firm that has routinely represented employers in union disputes, published the first report from its “Global Workforce Transformation Initiative” this March, citing the “unprecedented and difficult challenges for employers” posed by “social justice issues” and unions “capitalizing on these issues to garner interest from employees in unique ways.” In its paper, the firm gives tips on what constitutes legal and illegal surveillance of employees who are working from home and recommends a stable of company-run social media sites to combat an emerging unionization campaign. (Such a campaign, the firm notes, requires maintaining “consistent effort and authenticity.”) But the bulk of its advice to managers trying to avoid worker organization focuses on a nebulous conception of corporate culture and the appearance, if not the reality, of taking worker contributions to heart: “In our experience, employees are generally less likely to engage in unionization efforts if they’re engaged and listened to, and involved,” the firm wrote. To achieve this, Littler recommends recurring team meetings and lots of video calls, as well as virtual happy hours and other “team-building events.” More Zooms!

Notably, Littler also cautions against taking company culture too far in the direction of a worker’s conscience. “Employers must be careful to avoid creating collective issues that may result in larger problems,” the report’s authors write. “For example, many high-tech companies promote free thought and expression and often encourage social justice advocacy. These goals are laudable, but they also may backfire because these advocates might target the company, the company’s customers … or other company decisions.” (Think of Google employees coming out against the company’s contracts with the Defense Department.) This is the closest any of these papers really comes to saying the quiet part out loud.