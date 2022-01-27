We’re All Crazy in Someone Else’s Eyes

For one, the consensus on what individuals can do to help stop Covid-19 is clear: get fully vaccinated. Wear a mask in some situations. Test whenever you’re exposed or have symptoms, quarantine if you test positive. If everyone did those things, we would be further along in ending the pandemic; indeed, the progress we’ve made on Covid has only occurred because so many have followed these instructions. There are government policies that are needed, too—paid sick leave, an end to global vaccine apartheid—but most of the conversations with our fellow citizens focus on what we can do, because our actions matter, and there are only a few actions that will help. Also, we have some degree of control over our own safety through our own choices to get vaccinated or wear a mask or decline certain invitations. So when others want to wear three N-95 masks outdoors, doomscroll for news of the next variant, or host orgies in their homes, we might roll our eyes, but we can also let it go.

The climate change issue is not the same. There are so many things we ought to do, as individuals, that it’s easy to become overwhelmed by them, while at the same time, it feels as if there’s nothing we can do that will make a difference.

We’ve been berated about individual climate actions for years—avoid meat, use different lightbulbs, have fewer children, reject fast food and fast fashion—everything we do is wrong because so many sectors of our society have contributed to the problem. Unlike with the pandemic, the list of changes we should make in our own lives can’t be reduced to three or four manageable actions. This is one of many reasons climate despair is intertwined with guilt, especially for many in prosperous Western countries.

And all these actions come with the hint of futility, given that none of them will shield us or our loved ones from the effects of climate change without much broader government action. While we can mitigate our own Covid risk, and help our communities stay healthy, with vaccines and masks, no amount of virtuous living will prevent the massive extinction crises and other climate disasters we’re facing. This is a collective problem with a collective solution.