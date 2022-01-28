The Big-Name Journalists Who Are Trying to “Both Sides” Covid

Leonhardt isn’t the only pundit or journalist to lean on false equivalency recently, or to fail to grasp the ethical problems with simply letting the virus rip now that some people are vaccinated. Other publications have also elevated voices with varying degrees of expertise who question the wisdom of masking in schools or vaccinating kids or offering flexible school options. Nate Silver compared schools closing due to staff shortages to the invasion of Iraq. When Bari Weiss appeared on the Bill Maher show last Friday, on a day more than 3,400 new deaths were reported, to announce she was personally “done” with Covid, she received supportive applause from the audience.

In pieces like these, there is typically little or no discussion of the actual reasons people may be concerned about getting sick.

The through line in all these examples is the belief that, since the average vaccinated person’s risk, or the average child’s risk, of dying from Covid is low, it is irrational—even dangerous—for vaccinated people to modify their and their children’s behavior to avoid contracting the disease. This argument contains glaring omissions.

In pieces like these, there is typically little or no discussion of the actual reasons people may be concerned about getting sick. Not everyone is worried about their personal demise. They may instead be worried about spreading the virus to elderly or immunocompromised people or to children who aren’t eligible or allowed to get vaccinated, or they may be concerned about overwhelming hospitals, developing a “mild” course of Covid that nevertheless leads to long-term illness or disability, missing work while sick, losing childcare after they or their kids test positive, or falling behind in school. The choice isn’t a binary between being afraid for one’s own personal safety or carrying on. Mass death isn’t inevitable; being concerned about the vulnerable or the course of the pandemic as whole isn’t pathological.