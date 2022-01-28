The Big-Name Journalists Who Are Trying to “Both Sides” Covid

“That is a eugenic argument.”

“By drawing on this (incorrect) personal responsibility argument, he makes the deaths and suffering of those affected seem acceptable,” Dr. Cecília Tomori, director of global public health and community health at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, wrote to me when I asked her about the podcast. “Disturbingly, at one point he highlighted that really only the immunocompromised and elderly are not fully protected after vaccination—as if the impacts on these people were acceptable. That is a eugenic argument.”

In this formulation, fear is holding us back, not the virus that has killed nearly a million of our friends and loved ones. This is a pretty offensive thesis at face value. There’s also not much evidence that fear is holding us back. In fact, the United States has largely taken the approach many are arguing for: simply letting go and allowing the virus to circulate. This is precisely the strategy that has led to the waves of cases that in turn created the current restrictions pundits dislike—schools and restaurants closing due to worker shortages, not to mention hospitals and nursing homes stretched to or beyond their breaking points.

“We’re being held hostage by the virus and our lack of political will to control it, not mitigation strategies,” Anne Sosin, a public policy fellow at Dartmouth College focusing on health equity, told me. “Countries that have had a coherent plan for managing the pandemic have not only far fewer deaths, but have also experienced much less disruption.”

To a certain extent, pieces castigating the vaccinated for their caution are the natural result of a culture that perceives health as a matter of individual risk. “We’re so used to health being something that’s about our bodies,” Dr. Richard Carpiano, a professor of public policy at University of California, Riverside, told me. “Wherever you fall in the political spectrum, left or right, there’s often the belief and argument that it’s my body, it’s my health, and therefore it’s my decision-making.” This belief has flourished in the past hundred years, even—or especially—during the HIV pandemic. “We’re used to things like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even injuries as the things that kill us,” Carpiano said. “We’re not used to this idea where our behaviors can have an impact on other people.”