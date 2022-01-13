In a 6–3 Ruling, the Supreme Court Upholds the Covid Pandemic

But that distinction was ignored by the court’s conservative majority. They conspicuously cited how Biden and the White House described the mandate to the public, apparently prioritizing the administration’s P.R. strategy over how the mandate actually worked. They also repeatedly referred to it as a “vaccine mandate” when possible, even though it isn’t one, and ruled on it as if OSHA had effectively ordered every working-age American to get a vaccine, even though it doesn’t. It almost sounds like a Zen koan: If the Supreme Court rules against a policy that doesn’t actually exist, is the federal government still barred from enforcing it?

More ominous is the basic mindset that girds the conservative justices’ thinking in both cases. In its view, the executive branch cannot use its existing powers imaginatively to address novel matters of public concern. “It is telling that OSHA, in its half century of existence, has never before adopted a broad public health regulation of this kind—addressing a threat that is untethered, in any causal sense, from the workplace,” the majority wrote. “This ‘lack of historical precedent,’ coupled with the breadth of authority that the Secretary now claims, is a ‘telling indication’ that the mandate extends beyond the agency’s legitimate reach.”

Apparently it is OSHA’s fault that it did not exist during the Spanish flu epidemic of the 1910s and that humanity was lucky enough to avoid another pandemic of this magnitude in the intervening century. In theory, the conservatives’ approach could be seen as bolstering congressional authority at the expense of the executive branch. And in theory, that might be laudable. By leaving it up to Congress, which can barely agree to keep the government afloat or avoid defaulting on the national debt these days, the court achieves right-wing policy goals like dismantling the Voting Rights Act of 1965 while pretending it didn’t swing the ax itself.

The good news, of course, is that five of the justices weren’t willing to strike down the vaccine mandate for health care workers—a real vaccine mandate, that is, not the imagined one in the OSHA case. But four of them would have blocked that, as well. “If Congress had wanted to grant CMS authority to impose a nationwide vaccine mandate, and consequently alter the state-federal balance, it would have said so clearly,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for himself and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. “It did not.” His reference to “altering the state-federal balance” also gives away the game: Even if Congress did write new laws that explicitly and unequivocally authorized these mandates, the conservatives would strike them down nonetheless.