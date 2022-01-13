In a 6–3 Ruling, the Supreme Court Upholds the Covid Pandemic

Apparently it is OSHA’s fault that it did not exist during the Spanish flu epidemic of the 1910s and that humanity was lucky enough to avoid another pandemic of this magnitude in the intervening century. In theory, the conservatives’ approach could be seen as bolstering congressional authority at the expense of the executive branch. And in theory, that might be laudable. By leaving it up to Congress, which can barely agree to keep the government afloat or avoid defaulting on the national debt these days, the court achieves right-wing policy goals like dismantling the Voting Rights Act of 1965 while pretending it didn’t swing the ax itself.

The good news, of course, is that five of the justices weren’t willing to strike down the vaccine mandate for health care workers—a real vaccine mandate, that is, not the imagined one in the OSHA case. But four of them would have blocked that, as well. “If Congress had wanted to grant [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service] authority to impose a nationwide vaccine mandate, and consequently alter the state-federal balance, it would have said so clearly,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for himself and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. “It did not.” His reference to “altering the state-federal balance” also gives away the game: Even if Congress did write new laws that explicitly and unequivocally authorized these mandates, the conservatives would strike them down nonetheless.

The real ruling appears to be this: The Biden administration can only try new solutions to new problems if it runs them through a gerrymandered House and a filibuster-friendly Senate first. All those laws that Congress already spent two centuries writing and updating? They don’t count anymore—or, barring that, there are countless new restrictions and limits to be found in their text. Don’t even try to argue that something like Congress’s half-century mandate for OSHA to provide “safe and healthful working conditions” covers a mere nuisance like Covid-19. Oh, and if you’re going to argue a case in person before the Supreme Court this term, please participate remotely if you test positive. The justices don’t want to be exposed to the virus at work.