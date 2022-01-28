You Can Be a War Hawk or an Inflation Hawk, But You Can’t Be Both

The inflationary effect would be especially brutal, ironically, on Russia itself, which already is suffering from 8.4 percent inflation. That’s higher than the 7 percent rate in the U.S. Which raises the question of why Vladimir Putin wants to engage in this costly conflict in the first place. I don’t pretend to know.

If Putin invades Ukraine, as it appears he will, the U.S. should impose severe nonmilitary sanctions, and damn the cost, because such aggression mustn’t go unpunished. McConnell and most Republican politicians would agree (though some are apparently hearing the siren call of Tucker Carlson, who is anti-Ukraine and pro-invasion in support of the creepy cult of international nationalism that Kathryn Joyce wrote about earlier this month in TNR). “Ukraine is a democracy,” Representative Michael R. Turner, the highest-ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, explained to Carlson in November. “Russia is an authoritarian regime that is seeking to impose its will upon a validly elected democracy in Ukraine, and we’re on the side of democracy.” Damn right!

But Turner wasn’t willing, back in November, to say damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead when the House took up the Build Back Better bill. He voted “nay.” “One of my biggest concerns about our economy is inflation,” Turner said earlier this month, “and I’ll certainly be working to oppose nondefense spending that could have inflationary impacts and then of course, you know, that comes right out of the pockets of every family member as they see increased prices at the grocery store, at the store, and at the gas pump.” Never mind the inflationary impact of defense spending, which accounts for 11 percent of all federal spending, or of nonmilitary sanctions against Russia. Those don’t count!