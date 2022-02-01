The Offensive GOP Arguments Against Nominating a Black Woman to the Supreme Court

One argument, advanced recently by an ABC News poll and by some conservative pundits, is that Biden is necessarily excluding qualified nominees from the process. So has every president. The biggest hurdle for any would-be justice—and the most bipartisan one—is age. Only two justices in the last 50 years were more than 60 years old when nominated to the high court. In recent years, nominees have trended even younger: Gorsuch was 49, Barrett was 48, and Thomas was a spry 43 years old at the time of their nomination. The reason is obvious: Presidents from both parties want to secure a Supreme Court seat for as long as possible. That automatically excludes hundreds of potential nominees who simply happened to miss their window by happenstance of birth.

It’s also worth noting that the Constitution doesn’t actually spell out these qualifications; the only obvious inferred one is that they have to be a lawyer. Most of the modern “qualifications” are tied to elite credentials, institutions, and power bases. Since law schools didn’t always exist, the Supreme Court had justices who were self-taught in the law or learned it in an apprenticeship well into the 20th century. Now, Amy Coney Barrett is the only one who didn’t attend an Ivy League law school. Congress and the Electoral College are designed to disperse political power throughout the United States. The Supreme Court has no such features, and as a result, Breyer and Gorsuch are the only sitting justices who hail from west of the Mississippi. Four of their colleagues are from New York and New Jersey alone.

The professional routes to the Supreme Court have also narrowed. Sandra Day O’Connor was the last justice, maybe ever, who previously served as an elected official when she retired in 2005. Many of the current justices worked as prosecutors or in the Justice Department; none have worked as public defenders. None have served on a state court since David Souter retired in 2009. The only real outlier today is Justice Elena Kagan. She is the sole sitting justice who didn’t serve on a federal circuit court of appeals before her nomination, though she was nominated to the D.C. Circuit by Bill Clinton in the waning days of his administration. (The Senate did not act on the nomination and the George W. Bush administration did not renew it.) Yet Kagan’s exception still sort of proves the rule: Her last two jobs were as the Justice Department’s solicitor general and the dean of Harvard Law School, two of the most prestigious posts in all of American law.

Out of this nebulous pattern, a generic Supreme Court nominee emerges. They are a 47-year-old Harvard Law graduate, or maybe Yale if the White House is feeling adventurous. They clerked for well-respected judges and almost certainly a Supreme Court justice. They then went into a public-service job of some kind, maybe as an assistant U.S. attorney, or in the White House Counsel’s office, or something in the Justice Department if there was a presidential administration keen to give them the right leg up at the right time. (Maybe they also taught at a top-tier law school if there wasn’t.) Then they accepted a nomination to serve on a federal appellate court when the appropriate party held the White House. There are about as many lawyers in America as there are residents of Dallas, Texas, and there are maybe as many lawyers who fit that generic profile—and party alignment—as there are players, coaches, and assistants for the Dallas Cowboys.