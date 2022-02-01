The Offensive GOP Arguments Against Nominating a Black Woman to the Supreme Court

The professional routes to the Supreme Court have also narrowed. Sandra Day O’Connor was the last justice, maybe ever, who previously served as an elected official when she retired in 2005. Many of the current justices worked as prosecutors or in the Justice Department; none have worked as public defenders. None have served on a state court since David Souter retired in 2009. The only real outlier today is Justice Elena Kagan. She is the sole sitting justice who didn’t serve on a federal circuit court of appeals before her nomination, though she was nominated to the D.C. Circuit by Bill Clinton in the waning days of his administration. (The Senate did not act on the nomination, and the George W. Bush administration did not renew it.) Yet Kagan’s exception still sort of proves the rule: Her last two jobs were as the Justice Department’s solicitor general and the dean of Harvard Law School, two of the most prestigious posts in all of American law.

Out of this nebulous pattern, a generic Supreme Court nominee emerges. They are a 47-year-old Harvard Law graduate, or maybe Yale if the White House is feeling adventurous. They clerked for well-respected judges and almost certainly a Supreme Court justice. They then went into a public-service job of some kind, maybe as an assistant U.S. attorney, or in the White House Counsel’s office, or something in the Justice Department if there was a presidential administration keen to give them the right leg up at the right time. (Maybe they also taught at a top-tier law school if there wasn’t.) Then they accepted a nomination to serve on a federal appellate court when the appropriate party held the White House. There are about as many lawyers in America as there are residents of Dallas, Texas, and there are maybe as many lawyers who fit that generic profile—and party alignment—as there are players, coaches, and assistants for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson happens to be one of them: a Harvard Law degree, a Breyer clerkship, a federal district judgeship in D.C., and a recent appointment to the D.C. Circuit. So does Kruger: a Yale Law degree, a John Paul Stevens clerkship, two high-level jobs in the Justice Department, and then the Supreme Court of California. The other potential Biden nominees have also amassed an impressive set of credentials and accomplishments, and it says more about the Mississippi senator who derides them as “quota” hires than it does about the nominees themselves. Biden is right to ensure that those who read and interpret the Constitution reflect those who live under the Constitution, just as other presidents have done before him.