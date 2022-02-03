Freud and the Miseries of Politics

Freud communicated this argument though the book’s unusual style and organization, which often goes unmentioned by commentators but is one of the main reasons it makes for such a captivating read. Unlike other social theorists, such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau or Karl Marx, Freud did not present his ideas with self-assured confidence. Instead, he constantly highlighted his doubts and frustrations: following his claims with complaints that they were banal and floating hypotheses only to retract them as misleading. Similarly, the book’s structure defied the standard of social theory, in which one argument logically builds on the other. Freud instead presented his ideas through a stream of free associations and regressions, jumping frantically between reflections on technology to footnotes on humans’ relationships with dogs. This choice, of course, was hardly coincidental. Freud sought to impress on his readers a sense of relentless puzzlement, to spark resistance to neat arguments.

Freud’s focus on uncertainty and contradictions is also reflected in the book’s content, especially its deeply gendered claims about the relationship between individual ambitions and society. In one passage, Freud claimed that civilization was a sublimation of human ambitions. This was why it was “increasingly the business of men”: because their aggressive impulses were exceptionally strong, they were eager to sublimate them into politics, science, and art, in the process expelling women “into the background.” Yet in a different section, Freud claimed that women were the original guardians of civilization, exactly because they knew how to limit their ambitions. He speculated that in prehistoric times, they were the ones who learned to cultivate fire, an “extraordinary and unexampled achievement” that men achieved much later (because their infantile obsession with their penises meant they sought to extinguish fire with pee). The tensions between these claims—is civilization the product of ambition or the denial of ambition? The work of men or women?—is compounded by an additional commentary in which Freud wondered if sexual differences were truly that foundational. Humans, he wrote, are creatures “with unmistakably bisexual dispositions,” who blended desires and psychological traits of both sexes, adding that it’s unclear male and female even have different psychological makeups.

Civilization and its Discontents reveals similar ambiguities when it explores sexual repression. Throughout the book, Freud ruminated about civilization’s costs for human sexuality. The enormous pressure to channel all desire into heterosexual marriage, he mourned, severely undermined people’s ability to enjoy sex, the most basic and intense pleasure available. But in a telling passage, Freud noted that there might be something about the nature of sexual attraction that prevented seamless enjoyment. After all, people often were repelled by some aspects of the sexual act, such as the smells involved. As he put it, “sometimes one seems to perceive that it is not only the pressure of civilization but something in the nature of the sexual function itself which denies us full satisfaction and urges us along other paths.” In a blunt admission of uncertainty, Freud followed this sentence by explaining he was unsure which of his claims was more accurate. “This may be wrong,” he noted. “It is hard to decide.”

Being human, Freud seemed to claim, is to accept that our understanding of the world is always partial and misguided, with all the misery this entails: We can never know if the source of our unhappiness is social conditions or individual idiosyncrasies.

Perhaps most striking, Freud questioned his book’s fundamental dichotomy between social stability and aggression. Civilization and its Discontents famously opens with Freud’s reflections on “the oceanic feeling,” a sense (reported by the novelist Romain Rolland) of limitless connection with the universe. This feeling, Freud claimed, which is common to religious believers, was a childish psychological consolation: it was a narcissistic joy that civilization provides to help some people handle the repression of their desire to destroy. As literary scholar Leo Bersani however noted, later in the text, Freud used the very same words to describe the psychological forces from which civilization protects. When one is possessed by rage, “in the blindest fury of destructiveness, we cannot fail to recognize that the satisfaction of the instinct is accompanied by any extraordinarily high degree of narcissistic enjoyment.” Both aggression and its repression, it seems, produce the same sensation. Freud thus speculated that civilization turned our own aggression against us. As he put it, when one internalizes society’s rules (which we all do), we “put into action… the same aggressiveness that [one] would have liked to satisfy upon other, extraneous individuals.” Aggression and civilization, it seems, are not antagonists. They are identical twins.

