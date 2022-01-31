Have Method Actors Gone Too Far?

But Strasberg was certainly not the only advocate of the Method to step over the line into emotional, or even physical, abuse. Elia Kazan extracted real tears from the 12-year-old Peggy Ann Garner for a key scene in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by suggesting that her father, who was serving in World War II, might not return home alive. (“Her outburst of pain and fear was essential to her performance,” Kazan recalled later. “It was the real thing. I was proud of that scene, its absolute truth.”) Marlon Brando often antagonized his female co-stars, taking a sadistic pleasure in throwing them off balance. “In a scene from Reunion in Vienna,” Butler tells us, “Brando surprised Joan Chandler by slapping her, kissing her, and deadpanning the invented line ‘How long has it been since you were kissed like that?’ The audience erupted in laughter. Brando continued, pouring champagne down Chandler’s bodice, improvising lines, and cracking everyone up.” Stories like these, which frequently turn on men assaulting and berating women, are part of how the Method has earned a reputation as inherently misogynist, an assumption that has only recently begun to be questioned by feminist scholars like Shonni Enelow and Keri Walsh, who have noted the prominence of women like Adler, Cheryl Crawford, Kim Stanley, Shelley Winters, and Geraldine Page in the movement.

By the end of the ’50s, the Method had lost much of its cachet in theatrical circles. The postwar avant-garde was more interested in the anti-naturalism of Brecht and Beckett than in Stanislavski’s strenuous realism, and in more commercial circles Method actors had acquired a reputation for self-indulgent unprofessionalism. (A well-known anecdote has Broadway producer George Abbott replying to the traditional Method actor’s query “What’s my motivation?” with “Your job!”) But during the same period the Method was becoming increasingly influential in the film industry, which had begun to absorb key players from the Group Theatre as early as the mid-1930s. Butler explains the Method’s steady rise in Hollywood as at least partially a by-product of changes in film technology. “Talkies … demanded a new style of acting,” he explains. “Silent films required a heightened physicality from the actor because their stories were told through gesture and facial expression. But with the advent of sound … the physical style of acting became more restrained, and performances turned increasingly naturalistic.” The movies needed actors who could communicate subtlety and who seemed like real people, values that aligned conveniently with Stanislavskian aesthetics.

A first wave of Method-trained movie stars came to prominence in the 1940s and ’50s, including Marlon Brando, Kim Stanley, Montgomery Clift, Rod Steiger, and James Dean. Initially, Method actors were regarded as outsiders in Hollywood. The Method’s best practitioners were often, as Butler astutely notes, “proletarian children of immigrants,” and they were faulted for their lack of classic movie-star glamour: The gossip columnist Hedda Hopper called the Method “the dirty shirt school of acting.” They were especially ridiculed for their voices: Butler contrasts the odd, accented, often mumbled speech of Method actors like Brando and Steiger with the polished “mid-Atlantic” elocution of golden age Hollywood stars like Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant.

But these objections gradually dwindled as the Method infiltrated the mainstream of film acting. A second wave of Method-trained stars, including Dustin Hoffman, Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Ellen Burstyn, would emerge in the ’60s and ’70s and play a crucial part in the much-vaunted “New Hollywood.” Butler points out that, in 1979, nine of the 10 Oscar nominees for acting were alumni of the Actors Studio. Strasberg himself appeared, at Al Pacino’s behest, in The Godfather: Part II as Jewish gangster Hyman Roth; this was also the era during which he could be glimpsed riding around Los Angeles “in a Mercedes with a license plate that read METHOD.”