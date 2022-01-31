Have Method Actors Gone Too Far?

Perhaps, he thought, he could understand the Miserly Knight’s solitude by experiencing it himself. So he tried a kind of research that, a century later, would become standard practice in the long line of actors who claimed to follow in his footsteps: He tried to live as his character lived. He traveled to a castle and had the staff lock him in its basement, but all he picked up was “a bad cold and despair.”

What might seem like a suspiciously perfect origin story for the immersive preparations now commonly associated with Method acting—an attempt “to live as his character lived”—in fact proved to be a false start; Stanislavski mentions it in his 1924 biography, My Life in Art, only to mock his own youthful folly. “Apparently, to become a tragedian it was not enough to lock myself in a cellar with rats,” he wrote. “Something else was necessary. But what?”

The rest of Stanislavski’s career would be devoted to specifying this “something else.” He would go on to devise a set of theories and techniques he called “the system,” which would mutate, after being imported to the United States, into “the Method,” and completely transform American theater and film. In his search, Stanislavski introduced the idea that great acting is not a matter of personal charisma or divine inspiration but of intellectual rigor and critical intelligence. What kind of preparation is necessary, he asked, to achieve “a state of living within the ‘very middle of an imagined life’”? Stanislavski’s ultimate importance lies not in the specific answers he arrived at so much as in the fact that he believed the question could be answered at all. By his own lights, he stumbled on as many wrong ideas as he did right ones in the course of his investigations; what is strange is that, over a century later, no one seems to agree which ones are which.

The man who would become Konstantin Stanislavski was born Konstantin Alekseiev in 1863 in Moscow. He was the scion of wealthy industrialists, and he dutifully did his part to manage the family business, overseeing factories manufacturing gold and silver thread. In his spare time, however, he pursued a parallel career as an actor and director under the pseudonym “Stanislavski” (chosen, initially, to spare his family embarrassment). In class terms, Stanislavski was a bourgeois; as an artist, he was a radical. He despised the artificiality of the nineteenth-century Russian theatrical establishment, which was rooted in conventions imported from Europe a hundred years earlier. “I am waging a fierce struggle against routine in our theater,” he declared. “It is the task of our generation to banish from art tradition and routine … that is the only way to save art.” For Stanislavski, the existential stakes of his mission could not be higher: “The artist,” in his estimation, was “a prophet who appears on earth to bear witness to purity and truth.” His passion for artistic authenticity had a moral, even religious fervor: “All disobedience to the creative life of the theater is a crime.”