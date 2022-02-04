Republicans Are Attacking a Biden Nominee Over His Stance on the Gig Economy

The Fair Labor Standards Act defines the word “employ” as to “suffer or permit to work.” In plain English, that means an employer either requires a person to work or knowingly allows that person to work. Assorted Supreme Court decisions over the years have added somewhat more precise conditions. Is the work an integral part of the business? Is the relationship nontemporary? How much of the facilities and equipment have been provided by the worker? (If the answer is “little or none,” that person is likelier to be classified by law as an employee.) How much control does the business have over the worker? And so on.

To review these legal parameters is to be struck immediately by the fact that an awful lot of today’s gig workers (including anybody working full-time for Uber or Lyft) are probably misclassified employees. Weil’s guidance on gig work didn’t really break new ground. It merely described a legal framework that had been around for years and concluded, accurately, that the government’s definition of employment was pretty broad. “The ultimate inquiry under the FLSA is whether the worker is economically dependent on the employer or truly in business for him or herself,” Weil wrote.

If the worker is economically dependent on the employer, then the worker is an employee. If the worker is in business for him or herself (i.e., economically independent from the employer), then the worker is an independent contractor.

Weil has been accused of plotting to apply to federal law California’s “ABC test,” which the state uses to determine whether an employee is misclassified as an independent contractor under California’s controversial 2019 worker misclassification law, Assembly Bill 5. California’s ABC test is based on three considerations. To be classified an independent contractor you must be free from control by your client; you must perform work that’s outside the usual business performed by that client; and the contractor must be performing the same sort of work he performs for other clients. That’s admirably simple, and some people say it’s too simple. In November 2020, California Proposition 22 exempted app-based drivers from A.B. 5, effectively gutting it. The measure passed by a wide margin, but this past August a California state judge declared Prop 22 unconstitutional and tossed it out. The state attorney general is now appealing that decision.

Weil is not trying to apply the California test to federal law. In 2015 he issued a guidance, not a regulation with the force of law. Weil’s 2015 advisory was much less restrictive than A.B. 5. Asked at his confirmation hearing, back in July, whether he would impose California’s ABC standard, Weil pointed out that he couldn’t very well do that unless Congress amended the FLSA.