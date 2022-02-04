January 6 Recap: Finally Scratching the Surface on How Far Trump Was Willing to Go

The committee is undoubtedly going to give the memos and circumstances around them a high level of scrutiny. Right now, the panel is examining Trump’s connections to plans to seize voting machines, the Times reported this past week. That part of the committee’s investigation is partially based on documents from the Trump White House. Documents like that are invaluable to the committee’s work (partially because they weren’t ripped up by Trump himself beyond any reconstruction). The National Archives is also planning on handing over more documents to the committee, this time related to former Vice President Mike Pence and January 6. It stands to reason that these papers could tell the committee—and eventually us—something about who lobbied Pence not to certify the electors.

The committee has also had some success in interviewing people of interest. Months after having been found in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark met with the committee for multiple hours on Wednesday. Clark drafted a letter in December 2020, which he asked acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to sign, to officials in the state of Georgia suggesting that the state name a new slate of electors (Rosen refused). Clark did more than that, too, and the committee surely had many interesting questions for him. The leader of the hard-right Oath Keepers militia also talked with the January 6 committee for six hours. Stewart Rhodes, who is being held in a federal detention facility on sedition charges, is widely believed to have had a hand in orchestrating the violence at the Capitol (he pleaded not guilty to the charges).