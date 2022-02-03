Will Joe Biden Opt for Lindsey Graham’s Preferred Supreme Court Nominee?

But there’s also another motivation: reality. This is one of those situations where all the Senate knows there will be a new Supreme Court justice and the odds tilt heavily toward Biden getting his way. Opposing that nominee, who will be a woman and Black, risks antagonizing African Americans against the GOP, something a senator like Graham might want to avoid.

“I think the McConnell-more-establishment wing of the Republican Party only cares about regaining the majority. They see a disaffected African American community that’s not as active as they need to be and so they don’t want a war,” a former Senate chief of staff and the Senate Judiciary Committee alumna, who declined to talk on the record, said to me. “You do that by not having a big fight on this because you’re replacing a liberal with a liberal.”

Graham’s argument is extremely similar to those Democrats are making for Childs’s candidacy. They say that Childs’s state-school law degree, along with her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, is badly needed to diversify the court from the standard Harvard or Yale judges. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a fellow member of the South Carolina congressional delegation and one of the most influential African American Democrats in the country, has been making the same case and has predicted that Senator Tim Scott could also end up supporting Childs. Scott so far has stayed mum on the nomination.

Clyburn had breakfast with Graham and Scott on Wednesday morning, and in an interview with The New Republic predicted that if Biden picked Childs, she would have both South Carolina senators’ votes, too. “I don’t think it’s that unusual for Graham. He’s supported Biden’s picks before,” Clyburn said. “It might be kind of unusual for Scott who has had very positive things to say about Childs, and I predict if she’s the nominee he’ll vote for her. But I suspect there are starting to be several other Republicans who will vote for her.”