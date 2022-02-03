Will Joe Biden Opt for Lindsey Graham’s Preferred Supreme Court Nominee?

He’s made his support of Childs plain in TV interviews, saying, “I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs. She has wide support in our state. She’s considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist. She’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met. It would be good for the court to have somebody who’s not at Harvard or Yale.” (Her law degree is from the University of South Carolina.)

This is yet another dramatic about-face for Graham, the same senator who was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, only to become a close golfing buddy during his presidency, and who helped confirm all three of the then-president’s conservative Supreme Court nominees. Once upon a time, Graham was a member of the posse of wildcard “three amigo” senators (alongside the late John McCain and Joe Lieberman) who prided themselves on bucking their own party when their conscience objected. In the last few years, Graham seemed to have given up that mantle and instead embraced the more common lockstep Republican stance. Now he seems to be reverting to being a bit of the maverick he once styled himself. Is he really drawn by the allure of helping install a South Carolina native on the Supreme Court, political alignment be damned?

Matt Moore, a former South Carolina Republican Party chairman, said we should take Graham at face value. “There’s a certain amount of state pride in seeing somebody from South Carolina considered for the highest court in the land. Reasonable people realize she’d be a Democrat pick and not what they’d prefer, but being South Carolinian beats the rest of the bad alternatives,” he said. “I also think in a time of great political unrest there’s malaise at the thought of having another Harvard-Yale person on the Supreme Court. There seems to be some bipartisan unity on that point. Both parties are seeking the populist banner and generally would agree that having someone from outside of the Ivy Leagues could bring a small sense of real America to the table.”