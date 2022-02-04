Democrats in Congress Are Poised to Hand Biden a Big Economic Win

The bill addresses some of the most pressing economic issues for the Biden administration. Like the Senate measure, the House bill dedicates $52 billion to researching, designing, and manufacturing semiconductor chips, amid a global shortage that has led to delays in automotive production and increased costs. In recent years, the United States has lost ground in chip manufacturing to other countries, including China.

The House bill also aims to alleviate supply chain woes with $45 billion over six years to bolster the nation’s supply chains and increase American manufacturing of goods considered critical to the economy and to national security. It would dedicate $3 billion to establishing a domestic solar manufacturing supply chain, as well. Like the Senate bill, the House measure would invest billions in research and development, including a boost in funding to the National Science Foundation, although the two bills differ in how that funding would be deployed.

However, there are some key differences between the House and Senate bills that could cause consternation during the conferencing process. For example, the House bill included a provision to create a new Trade Adjustment Assistance. The program, which expired at the end of 2020, is aimed at helping workers negatively impacted by trade and Chinese competition. House Democrats had complained that the Senate bill had omitted Trade Adjustment Assistance and renewed the Generalized System of Preferences, which lowered U.S. tariffs on some imported goods without requiring that participating countries meet stricter labor and human rights standards.

Democratic Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan, who sponsored that legislation included in the larger competitiveness bill, told The New Republic that he was going to push for its inclusion in the final measure, although he acknowledged it may not have support from 60 senators. (Most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the Senate, requiring support from at least 10 Republicans.) “If we all understand that, you know, everyone’s got to give a little, we’ve got to make sure we’re not the ones who are always giving. When it comes to the House and the Senate, the House has to have its prerogatives,” Kildee said.