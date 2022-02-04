Democrats in Congress Are Poised to Hand Biden a Big Economic Win

The bill has been a particular priority for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had pressed the House for months to move forward on the Senate version. “I’m pleased the House is taking this important step,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday. “Of course, we will have much more work to do to bridge our two proposals together, but the House’s vote this week sets us on the necessary course toward passing these policies into law.”

In a sign of how critical the bill is to the Biden administration, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has spent the past several weeks pushing the House to get the legislation approved. There was a special urgency to her pleadings this week, when she met with House Democrats in a caucus meeting on Tuesday. “We have no time to wait. This is a historic investment in American manufacturing, American research, and development in emerging technology and just cannot wait any longer,” Raimondo said in an interview with NBC News.

The Biden administration has recently endeavored to pivot its messaging to the economy amid rising inflation and, in the wake of failures in the Senate, to approve voting rights legislation or the Build Back Better Act, the president’s signature public investment measure. Steady job growth and the implementation of a bipartisan infrastructure measure passed last year have given Biden talking points to tout an America on the upswing, even as his job approval rating lags. The president has promoted the competitiveness bill as an opportunity for bipartisan action to counter China and strengthen the economy. “Let’s get another historic piece of bipartisan legislation done,” Biden said in a speech celebrating a new Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio last week. “Let’s do it for the sake of our economic competitiveness and our national security.”