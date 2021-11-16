No War, No Problem: Senate Prepares To Shovel Another Pile of Money at the Pentagon

The Senate is poised to vote on a massive and consequential bill this week, as it scrambles to address several outstanding legislative issues ahead of an end-of-year crunch. No, no, not that bill: The Senate is not yet able to take up the Build Back Better Act, the nearly $2 trillion social spending measure that Democrats are frantically trying to pass. Instead, the world’s greatest deliberative body is swooping in on a matter that’s considered far more mundane in Beltway circles despite its hefty price tag: this year’s edition of National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which amounts to $768 billion in spending.

The president’s big social spending bill will have to wait its turn. The Senate, in any event, cannot yet take up the Build Back Better Act, because it has yet to be voted on in the House. After a brouhaha over timing earlier this month, the House agreed to take up the bill this week. House lawmakers are currently awaiting the Congressional Budget Office to finish its ministrations on the fiscal impact of the bill—and the possibility of renewed negotiations should their verdict prompt a new round of negotiations over its topline. So while we wait for the people’s house sort through all of that, the Senate is moving on to other priorities.

The House approved its version of the annual defense policy bill in September, but the measure has languished in the upper chamber since the Senate Armed Services Committee approved its version in July. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has received bipartisan criticism for not bringing the bill to the floor earlier, including from House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith, a Democrat. But with the end of the year looming and several other priorities to contend with, including the Build Back Better Act, funding the government, and the return of the debt ceiling crisis, the Senate may finally take action on the NDAA and cross it off this hefty to-do list.