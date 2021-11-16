No War, No Problem: Senate Prepares To Shovel Another Pile of Money at the Pentagon

If the Senate passes the NDAA, it will have to conference with the House to reconcile the differences between the two bills, adding another task to Congress’s list of end-of-year priorities. In his letter, Schumer acknowledged that the Senate would likely have to vote on a continuing resolution, or C.R., to keep the government funded; Congress had previously voted on a C.R. extending funding through December 3. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach an agreement on a top-line number for appropriations for fiscal year 2022.

Although the Senate will not be taking direct action on the Build Back Better Act this week, Schumer said that relevant committees and his office were working with the Senate parliamentarian on a so-called “privilege scrub.” Democrats are attempting to pass the bill through reconciliation, a complicated process defined by incomprehensible jargon. There are strict rules for using reconciliation, and those rules are subject to the Senate parliamentarian’s interpretation. The privilege scrub ensures that the House bill is in compliance with reconciliation rules and therefore can maintain its “privileged” status in the Senate. After the House passes its bill and the CBO offers its score, the Senate can move forward with what lawmakers call the “Byrd Bath” process, which identifies any provisions that may break the arcane budgetary rules. (As your eyes have almost certainly glazed over, I shall leave this explanation to stand for now and give myself the option to revise and extend it in a future article.)

Once you add the need to raise the debt limit before the country defaults on its debts and precipitates a possible global financial calamity, you are left with a sad legislative advent calendar of priorities to address before the end of the year. “I ask that you please keep your schedule flexible for the remainder of the calendar year. As you can see, we still have much work to do to close out what will be a very successful year of legislative accomplishments. I am confident we can get each of these important items done this year, but it will likely take some long nights and weekends,” Schumer said in his letter to colleagues, sentences that were almost certain to elicit groans from senators, their overworked staffers, and exhausted reporters alike.