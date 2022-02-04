Facebook’s Sad, Hilarious Pivot (Again) to Video

More importantly, Facebook’s core business—data and advertising—is struggling. A single Apple iOS update that started blocking third-party apps from tracking users has cost Facebook billions. At the same time, the company has been hemorrhaging users for the first time while younger people shun it altogether, favoring apps like TikTok. As The Washington Post reported, “Facebook lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history—falling by about half a million users in the last three months of 2021, to 1.93 billion logging in each day.” Without question, it was Zuckerberg’s worst day as CEO of Meta or, for that matter, Facebook—a moment that suggested the company’s high-water mark had been reached.



Where does Facebook go from here? It’s still profitable—very profitable, raking in $39 billion last year. But “profitable” often doesn’t cut it when it comes to tech companies. The goal is only endless growth and total domination, and Facebook is suddenly losing the race to own the present while its longer-term ambition—controlling the virtual reality world—is far off and may never materialize. (Based on the extremely depressing and downright chintzy glimpses of it that have emerged, I truly hope that it never materializes.) Zuckerberg himself acknowledged this on Thursday, saying, “Although our direction is clear, it seems that our path ahead is not quite perfectly defined.” Zuckerberg has never been the most inspiring or cogent communicator, but it’s a revealing statement: The company has a vague notion of where it wants to go and no idea how to get there.



A hilarious stop-gap measure has been proposed for the short term: Zuckerberg has said that the company will pivot to video … again. It has recently introduced Reels, an Instagram short-form video product that’s aimed to compete with TikTok for the attention of teens and twentysomethings. Citing the “unprecedented level of competition” from the app, Zuckerberg told employees Facebook would pour even more time and money into its TikTok copycat. (Some fresh ideas might be advisable, seeing as some of the most commonly uploaded videos to Instagram’s Reels are just copies of TikToks.)

