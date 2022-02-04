Facebook’s Sad, Hilarious Pivot (Again) to Video

I must admit to feeling more than a little bit of schadenfreude in Facebook’s latest change in direction. Five years ago, during Facebook’s first big pivot to video, the company encouraged publishers to dump scant resources into producing expensive, well-produced videos that it would then heavily promote on its platform. In theory, this promised a brand-new revenue stream for publishers, something desperately needed in the mid-2000s media world.



But the rewards never materialized because Facebook’s promises were always based on a lie—Facebook users actually didn’t want more videos, and they didn’t really watch them even when they were well made. Moreover, the metrics Facebook provided to publishers to push the pivot were juked—ultimately leading to a lawsuit from advertisers. For media companies—and, more importantly, for journalists—the result was a near-extinction-level event. Desperately chasing the pivot-to-video dragon, companies laid off journalists so they could pivot to video. Then when the pivot to video failed, they laid off more; some ceased to exist altogether.



The result was, at the very least, hundreds of lost media jobs and a waste of time and money. For years, companies chased ad revenue on Facebook’s false promise, during which time they forsook alternate strategies and, in many cases, a real investment in actual journalism. Facebook wasn’t solely responsible: Craven media executives, many of whom had little idea what they were doing, gleefully followed its lead in a futile hope for riches. But Facebook was the progenitor of the crisis, and it has never really faced any reckoning for it, beyond the aforementioned lawsuit, which resulted in a $40 million judgment—a pittance for a company raking in tens of billions in profit every year.



Well, now it’s Facebook’s turn to get mired in a pivot to video that it can’t quite escape. The company is desperate and stuck; it’s losing users for the first time, and it can’t seem to figure out how to get new ones. Its best idea is to copy one of its competitors, and yet Reels continues to lag behind TikTok. Its worst idea is to build a clone of Second Life so that people can do the things they’re already doing online, only in a more complicated and unfun fashion, while clad in digital avatars. Facebook is in crisis, and it only has itself to blame.

