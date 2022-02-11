Washington Is Failing the Afghan People on All Fronts

The Biden administration has encouraged lawmakers to take such action. “We have asked Congress to pass legislation to give our Afghan partners who entered through humanitarian parole a clear pathway to permanent status, and we continue to support those efforts,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council told The New Republic. The spokesperson added that the administration is “encouraging Afghan evacuees to apply for special immigrant status or for asylum if they are eligible.”

But some Republicans have raised questions about the vetting process and claimed that some evacuees were not properly vetted before entering the U.S. The DHS report said that “several hundred” evacuees had been barred from entering the U.S. and that, as of mid-January, around 200 evacuees and associated family members were still undergoing “additional screening and vetting outside of the United States.” The report also said that the “multi-layered” vetting process was conducted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism officials. “We do have some resistance from my Republican colleagues who, a couple years ago, were saying that they’re here to help out the Afghan refugees, but now won’t actually back it up,” Representative Ruben Gallego told The New Republic.

Andrew Bates, policy counsel at the International Refugee Assistance Program, noted that any Afghan seeking asylum would need to file an application within one year of arriving in the U.S. If thousands of Afghan evacuees have no choice but to apply for asylum, which has a backlog of more than 400,000 applications, that would be a “tremendous waste of time and energy and taxpayer money and government resources, and it would not benefit any of the people already in the asylum system.”

“For all intents and purposes, they are refugees. The only reason they’re not being treated as refugees in our system is because the administration paroled them in instead of admitting them as refugees,” Bates said. “But philosophically, in terms of their experience, and their status, and who they are, and why they’re here, there’s every reason that our law should treat them as if they had entered as refugees and allow them to apply for green cards.”