Washington Is Failing the Afghan People on All Fronts

The situation in Afghanistan is stark. Around 23 million people, more than half of Afghanistan’s population, do not have enough to eat, and 8.7 million are at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations. The United States announced earlier in January that it was providing an additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, bringing the total up to more than $700 million in assistance since October. But some lawmakers argue that the administration needs to release some of the Afghan financial assets frozen by the U.S., including $7 billion at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. A bipartisan group of representatives sent a letter to the White House last month asking that some of those assets be distributed through U.N. agencies to address the humanitarian crisis. (On Friday morning, The New York Times reported that Biden is taking steps to direct $3.5 billion of that money toward humanitarian relief in Afghanistan.)*

While some members of Congress have pressed the administration to do more to aid Afghan citizens, they also acknowledge the challenge of assisting innocent civilians without unwittingly aiding the Taliban. “This is a really difficult, vexing problem. We can’t and shouldn’t do anything that empowers the Taliban,” Senator Chris Murphy told The New Republic. “But we were part of a 20-year effort to break this country in half, and we do have an obligation to help make sure that the Afghan people who we were helping to protect for 20 years don’t starve.”

Beyond the need for humanitarian assistance, there are still Afghan allies trapped in the country, seeking to evacuate but unable to receive a special immigrant visa, which has a prohibitively complex application process and a massive backlog. In July, the House passed a bill to increase the SIV allotment and expedite the application process, although the measure never passed in the Senate.