How Peter Meijer Changed His Mind on Extending the Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline

“The president stands by his decision to bring our men and women home from Afghanistan, because if he had not—in his view and the view of many experts and military out there—we would have sent tens of thousands potentially, or thousands at least, troops back into harm’s way, risking more lives and more people,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. McKenzie acknowledged that “we did not get out everybody we wanted to get out,” but said that he did not believe an extra 10 days in Afghanistan would have been enough to do so, either. He said that he believed the number of U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan is in the “very low hundreds.”

Over the past two weeks, congressional offices have been deluged with requests for help from American citizens in Afghanistan and Special Immigrant Visa applicants, many of whom are now in mortal danger after having aided U.S. forces. Meijer said that his own office had retasked several staffers to deal with the issue.

“We still have a lot of cases that we’re working, we still have a lot of people we need to figure out how to get to safety. I don’t know, at this point that there’s a legislative solution on that,” Meijer said. According to the White House, a total of 1,200 people were evacuated from Kabul on Sunday, and 116,700 individuals have been evacuated since August 14. But despite the valiant efforts of American troops to evacuate Afghan allies, many will be left behind—along with a substantial surveillance infrastructure that the Taliban may exploit to root out those who collaborated with the U.S. military and their coalition partners.