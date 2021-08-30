How Peter Meijer Changed His Mind on Extending the Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline

“We still have a lot of cases that we’re working, we still have a lot of people we need to figure out how to get to safety. I don’t know, at this point that there’s a legislative solution on that,” Meijer said. According to the White House, a total of 1,200 people were evacuated from Kabul on Sunday, and 116,700 individuals have been evacuated since August 14. But despite the valiant efforts of American troops to evacuate Afghan allies, many will be left behind—along with a substantial surveillance infrastructure that the Taliban may exploit to root out those who collaborated with the U.S. military and their coalition partners.

Meijer argued that Congress had offered the administration a series of legislative fixes. The House overwhelmingly passed the ALLIES Act in July, which is aimed at strengthening and streamlining the SIV program. Both houses of Congress also passed a security supplemental which increased the number of authorized visas by 8,000 and allocated $600 billion “for refugee and migration assistance and to improve and strengthen the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program.” That bill was signed into law by Biden at the end of July.

Meijer also believes Congressional hearings are needed, to focus on both the botched withdrawal of forces, as well as two decades of decision-making at the highest levels. At 33, Meijer is on the younger end of the spectrum for a member of Congress, and one of several members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan following 9/11. Like many millennials who came of age in the first decade of the twenty-first century, the country has been embroiled in Afghanistan for more than half of Meijer’s life.

“All of that is important in context, to ensure we learn the right lessons, that we reform the national security establishment as necessary, and really commit to making sure that what we saw in these failed post 9/11 conflicts. That we never allow our country to go through this again, that we never put our men and women of our armed forces in the position that they’ve been put in for these past two decades,” Meijer said.