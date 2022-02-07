How the Economy Got Restructured to Screw Workers

The janitors who clean your office at night? Fifty years ago, they’d almost certainly have worked for the same company as you did. Today they almost certainly do not. Either they work for a subcontractor or they work for a franchisee for one of the big janitorial franchise outfits like CleanNet USA and Coverall.

David Weil, an economist and dean at Brandeis’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management and the subject of my previous two dispatches, would say that janitors have been fissured. “Fissured” is a geological term to describe the spread of narrow cracks inside a rock. (Weil’s wife is a geologist.) The modern-day workforce can be thought of as a giant boulder webbed with ever-widening fissures. Janitors and hotel clerks and, increasingly, people higher up the food chain—even human resources workers!—have systematically gotten separated financially from the companies where they work. They may still wear the uniform, but the company name on it no longer matches the company name on their paychecks.

Weil explains all this in his 2014 book, The Fissured Workplace: Why Work Became So Bad for So Many and What Can Be Done to Improve It. I can’t name a more important volume published about the economy during the past decade; it’s a kind of update to John Kenneth Galbraith’s The New Industrial State (1967). Like that book, Weil’s is an eye-opening guide to the ecology of economic arrangements. It isn’t as witty as Galbraith—Weil is no prose master—but then again the story Weil tells is a lot gloomier. You really should read The Fissured Workplace, but if you’re impatient for a quick-and-dirty summary, try this.