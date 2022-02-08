Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” Could Threaten Everyone’s Right to Vote

It sounds very much like Abbott is setting himself up to continue drawing on armed state power to stage muscular showdowns with the feds.

But in a world where the Republican Party has coalesced around the idea that the January 6 riots were a form of “legitimate political discourse,” there are sinister and longer-term undertones that extend well beyond this one ill-conceived mission’s bumbling execution. Part of the reason that the judge so conclusively struck down the state government’s arguments is that neither Abbott nor Texas’s broader governing apparatus ever made an even cursory attempt to obscure the reality that this operation was intended essentially to supplant and, to an extent, defy the federal government’s authority. “Because the federal government is failing to act, to respond to these dangers, Texas is stepping up to secure the border and keep our communities safe,” Abbott said last April.

It sounds very much like Abbott is setting himself up to continue drawing on armed state power to stage muscular showdowns with the feds, using the pretext that he’s safeguarding some sacred American principle or acting in some arena in which the feds are failing. It’s not hard to see where this is going; immigration is a bit of low-hanging fruit here, in that it is an area of policy that most Americans fundamentally don’t grasp, and where the injured parties possess almost no power and limited rights under domestic law. It’s an emotional and electorally potent issue, but it’s not ultimately the animating objective of the contemporary GOP. Rather, its aims are focused on the electoral system itself, which the highest echelons of the party have been trying to discredit, hamstring, and ultimately dismantle.

What started as a relative trickle of attempted disenfranchisement via onerous voter ID requirements, gerrymandering, and the closure of poll sites has morphed into a full-on disdain for electoral politics, and the Operation Lone Star model of substantial state power, in this light, begins looking less like a way for local officials to provide more responsive representation and more like a way for them to start yanking out the threads that hold the whole thing together.

It is inherently hard to define what makes a particular exercise of state authority a problem versus a boon, as some of it lies in the eye of the beholder, but one way to divine the truth is to go beyond the stated rationales of the state and ask a fundamental question: What problem is this policy intending to solve? In the case of widespread coronavirus testing, for example, there’s a clear and present public health danger, backed by plenty of evidence, to which state officials are responding. Ditto in the aftermath of wildfire or a hurricane.