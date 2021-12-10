The Supreme Court Gives the Green Light to More Texas-Style Bounty Laws

Friday’s ruling in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson ensures that S.B. 8 will not escape the scrutiny of federal judges, at least for now. But it also amounts to a vindication of sorts for state laws that seek to nullify federal constitutional rights through private enforcement. In a simultaneous move, the justices also dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department against the state of Texas, effectively nixing the Biden administration’s effort to block the law through the Supremacy Clause. Four of the justices warned that the court should have acted more forcefully to block such laws.

“The clear purpose and actual effect of S.B. 8 has been to nullify this Court’s rulings,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a partial dissent, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, in which he quoted from landmark Supreme Court rulings on the high court’s role in the federal system. “Indeed, ‘if the legislatures of the several states may, at will, annul the judgments of the courts of the United States, and destroy the rights acquired under those judgments, the Constitution itself becomes a solemn mockery.’ The nature of the federal right infringed does not matter; it is the role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system that is at stake.”

Sotomayor went even further than Roberts to castigate the majority. She compared Texas’s efforts to circumvent the federal courts to those of John C. Calhoun, the nineteenth-century apostle of states’ rights and nullification in defense of slavery. “By foreclosing suit against state-court officials and the state attorney general, the Court effectively invites other States to refine S.B. 8’s model for nullifying federal rights,” Sotomayor warned, writing in a separate dissent joined by Breyer and Kagan. “The Court thus betrays not only the citizens of Texas, but also our constitutional system of government.”