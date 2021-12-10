The Supreme Court Gives the Green Light to More Texas-Style Bounty Laws

S.B. 8, which was passed by the Texas legislature earlier this year, is a near-total ban on abortions performed within the state. Previous state-level attempts to ban abortion were enforced by state officials. Abortion clinics would respond by invoking a provision in federal law known as Section 1983, which allows people to sue state and local officials for violating federal constitutional rights in federal courts. Since Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey haven’t been overturned yet, those bans would invariably be blocked by federal judges.

Texas sought an end-run around this pattern of defeats by circumventing Section 1983 itself. S.B. 8 allows private parties to sue anyone who “aids or abets” most abortions performed after six weeks of gestation, which is often before many women know they are pregnant at all. The law explicitly forbids state officials from filing those lawsuits to evade federal review, while also encouraging private citizens—strangers, really, since they aren’t required to show any injury or relationship with the woman or her physician—to file them, by awarding at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail. Other procedural tricks in the law slant the cases in the plaintiffs’ favor.

After the law’s passage, a group of abortion providers sued a wide range of parties—including a state court judge, a state court clerk, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a group of state medical regulators, and a private citizen whom they claimed would file an S.B. 8 lawsuit against them—in an attempt to find standing to challenge the law. The state of Texas, which defended the officials in court, argued that a variety of Supreme Court precedents and procedural hurdles blocked the clinics’ effort at each turn. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s injunction against S.B. 8 in August, and the Supreme Court declined to reinstate it in September. The justices then agreed to consider the procedural aspects of the case in full on an expedited schedule.

Friday’s ruling was somewhat fractured. All nine justices agreed that the clinics could not sue state court judges to challenge S.B. 8; they also declined to allow them to continue to sue the private citizen, who had filed a sworn statement that he would not bring an S.B. 8 lawsuit. Five of them—Gorsuch and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—also refused to allow them to sue state court clerks or the Texas attorney general. But eight of them agreed that the state medical regulators were fair game, with Thomas alone arguing that the clinics had no standing at all to challenge S.B. 8 in this manner.