Biden Is Doing All He Can for Unions, but It Still Isn’t Enough

As of January 30, federal contract workers must be paid at least $15 an hour under an executive order Biden signed in April that was finalized by the Labor Department in November. The Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning nonprofit, estimated that the number of workers who got a raise when it took effect last month may have been as high as 390,000. That’s a substantial accomplishment. The report further directs GSA to expand unions’ access to federal contract workers when those workers perform their jobs on federal property. It also directs the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, the National Labor Relations Board, and the Federal Labor Relations Authority to lean on federal contractors that drag their feet on reaching a collective bargaining agreement with unions that represent their workers.

The federal government doesn’t have a lot of leverage over how employers treat private-sector workers, and the new report reflects that. Its instructions are worthy but not hugely significant. The Labor Department is instructed to improve its reporting of activities undertaken by union-busters and to keep closer track of which companies hiring such “persuaders” are federal contractors. The Pentagon is instructed to clarify rules forbidding contractors from billing the federal government for union-buster services. Most of the other provisions for private workers entail making workers better aware of their labor rights.

What really needs to happen is that the PRO Act needs to pass. As the report notes, the PRO Act “would curb the anti-union, anti-worker excesses of the Taft-Hartley Act.” Passed in 1947 over President Harry Truman’s veto, the Taft-Hartley Act restricted union organizing in various ways and for the first time allowed states to declare themselves “right to work” jurisdictions where union nonmembers were no longer required to pay union fees to cover their share of collective bargaining. Taft-Hartley is the labor movement’s great white whale. Liberals have been trying to harpoon it since its enactment by a Republican Congress amid national panic over the inflationary effects of labor unions’ pent-up postwar wage demands. (In fairness, about half the Democratic caucus, mostly from the South, joined Republicans to override Truman’s veto.) The law is why union density in the U.S. began to decline in the mid-1950s, and it’s the biggest single reason that labor is so pitifully weak today in comparison to labor movements in other Western economies. But Democrats have never been able to roll it back. Not even President Lyndon Johnson, during liberalism’s Great Society zenith, could find the votes to repeal Taft-Hartley.