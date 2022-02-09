Biden Is Doing All He Can for Unions, but It Still Isn’t Enough

What really needs to happen is that the PRO Act needs to pass. As the report notes, the PRO Act “would curb the anti-union, anti-worker excesses of the Taft-Hartley Act.” Passed in 1947 over President Harry Truman’s veto, the Taft-Hartley Act restricted union organizing in various ways and for the first time allowed states to declare themselves “right to work” jurisdictions where union nonmembers were no longer required to pay union fees to cover their share of collective bargaining. Taft-Hartley is the labor movement’s great white whale. Liberals have been trying to harpoon it since its enactment by a Republican Congress amid national panic over the inflationary effects of labor unions’ pent-up postwar wage demands. (In fairness, about half the Democratic caucus, mostly from the South, joined Republicans to override Truman’s veto.) The law is why union density in the United States began to decline in the mid-1950s, and it’s the biggest single reason that labor is so pitifully weak today in comparison to labor movements in other western economies. But Democrats have never been able to roll it back. Not even President Lyndon Johnson, during liberalism’s Great Society zenith, could find the votes to repeal Taft-Hartley.

The PRO Act would eliminate Taft-Hartley’s right-to-work free ride, which drains union treasuries. It would expand boycott rights for striking workers that were curbed under Taft-Hartley. It would restore, to some extent, the “card check” option for union elections, which before Taft-Hartley didn’t require approval from management. It would also strengthen certain provisions in the National Labor Relations Act. Most notably, it would allow the NLRB to impose much more serious penalties on companies that violate the law. (For more on that, see my piece in TNR’s January issue, “The National Labor Relations Board is Finally Doing Its Job.”)

The boosted NLRB penalties were included in the Build Back Better Act, which is dead for the time being. But the NLRB provision drew virtually no attention from critics of the bill, suggesting that Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders can safely attach it to some future reconciliation bill (which, unlike other bills, can’t be subjected to Republican filibuster). My guess is that, being Bernie, he will.

Eventually the filibuster itself, which has been dying in stages for more than a decade, will receive the final deathblow it so richly deserves. That probably won’t happen while Biden is president, but it will almost certainly happen sometime during the next decade. That will make all sorts of things possible—including the Democrats’ 75-year dream to kill Taft-Hartley.