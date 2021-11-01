There’s an Excellent Labor Provision (Ssshh!) In the Build Back Better Act

The National Labor Relations Board is an independent agency that adjudicates labor-management disputes. If your employer fires you for trying to start a union, you can file a complaint with the NLRB. If your employer tells you there may be layoffs if you and your co-workers vote in a union, you can file a complaint with the NLRB. There are all sorts of things management is not permitted to do under the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, also known as the Wagner Act, and most of the prohibitions remained in effect even after Taft-Hartley permanently tilted labor policy back toward employers. The trouble is, employers seldom care what’s prohibited, because the penalties for violating the Wagner Act have always been laughably small.

Under the Wagner Act, if the NLRB rules in favor of an employee who’s been fired, management must reinstate that employee and give him or her back pay. That’s it. The employee is not entitled to damages. The employer is not obliged to pay the U.S. government a cent. It’s as if the penalty for running a red light were to fix a tuna fish sandwich for the cop who wrote the ticket.

The provision of the PRO Act that Sanders spliced into the reconciliation bill would change that. As an analysis prepared by the management-side law firm Littler Mendelson explains, it “would fundamentally change” the Wagner Act “from a ‘make whole’ remedial statute into a punitive one.” That’s quite correct, but I’d put it differently. It would finally make employers actually notice, almost a century after the Wagner Act became law, when they violate the Wagner Act, and perhaps it might cause them to resolve at least to try not to violate the Wagner Act in the future.

The new civil fines are described under Subtitle B of the reconciliation bill text, “Labor Matters,” section 21006. An employer who commits an unfair labor practice in firing an employee will pay up to $50,000 per violation the first time he does it and up to $100,000 per violation if he does it again within the next five years. “An employer” usually will mean a business, but if the individual who committed the unfair labor practice behaves especially badly, then that individual can be fined, too. The size of the penalties will be determined by the gravity of the offense, the size of the employer, the frequency with which such violations have occurred in the past, and “the public interest.”