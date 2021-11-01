There’s an Excellent Labor Provision (Ssshh!) In the Build Back Better Act

The PRO Act is a hugely important measure to restore and enhance labor rights that were taken away by 1947’s Taft-Hartley law, passed, over President Harry Truman’s veto, by a Republican Congress eager to repeal what it could of the New Deal. The Democrats’ conservative Southern bloc sided with the Republicans, furnishing 20 Senate votes to override. Taft-Hartley all but eliminated “card check,” the process whereby a workplace could be organized through the collection of signed union authorization cards. Under Taft-Hartley, employers may choose not to recognize a card-check election and instead compel a formal election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board. NLRB-supervised elections occur under conditions so favorable to management that it’s the rare business that can’t intimidate and propagandize its way to a no vote. The PRO Act would reinstate card check in circumstances where the employer is found to have subverted a fair election.

Under Taft-Hartley, individual states could declare themselves “right to work,” meaning a worker in a unionized workplace who chose not to join the union could not be compelled to pay union fees covering his or her share of collective bargaining costs. Right-to-work laws bleed union treasuries by allowing workers to become “free riders,” enjoying the benefits of union contracts without having to pay a cent to secure those benefits. Today, 28 states are right-to-work, thanks to Republican gains over the past decade in state legislatures. The PRO Act would override these state laws by guaranteeing unions the right to require, in union contracts, fair share fees from nonmembers.

Democrats have been trying since 1947 to repeal Taft-Hartley, and they’ve never succeeded—not even during the “liberal hour” of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The PRO Act cleared the House in March (picking up five Republican votes!), but it never had a chance in the Senate, and unless Democrats keep their House majority in the midterms and expand their Senate majority by at least nine votes—a very unlikely prospect—the PRO Act won’t pass in the next Congress.