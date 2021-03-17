The Right’s Fight Against LGBTQ Rights Is More Than a Culture War

The Equality Act, like all civil rights legislation, faces opposition from people who claim it will take something away from them. What the law would do is clarify that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ people, too: “This Act makes explicit that existing Federal statutes prohibiting sex discrimination in employment (including in access to benefits), health care, housing, education, credit, and jury service also prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination.” Discrimination against someone for being gay or bisexual or trans, for example, is necessarily discrimination “on the basis of sex,” as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act phrases it. This is the conclusion the Supreme Court came to in its 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, a set of employment discrimination cases involving gay men and a trans woman. The Equality Act would state that clearly in the law itself. It is significant in how broad it is, compared to marriage equality, for example, as it applies to so much more of how we live and work. A law can’t end discrimination, but it does describe and reinforce what rights and power LGBTQ people hold.

Opposition to the Equality Act is an opportunity for the right to consolidate its power. In February, a coalition including the Family Policy Alliance, the Heritage Foundation, and the Alliance Defending Freedom launched a set of guiding principles called The Promise to America’s Children, landing just before the House voted on the Equality Act, and while a slate of anti-trans bills were moving through state legislatures. As Heron Greenesmith, senior research analyst at Political Research Associates, explained after an Ohio state legislator unwittingly leaked the campaign, The Promise “describes a childhood in which a narrow Christian-Right worldview governs, and parents are encouraged to ‘protect’ their children from anything that doesn’t fit into that worldview.” It braids together a number of causes: criminalizing abortion, banning trans health care and comprehensive sex education, protecting conversion therapy and maintaining legal discrimination against LGBTQ people. As usual, the right sees the connections in these fights more clearly than some on the left.

While it is absolutely true that trans kids are being used as a wedge issue, meant to recruit opposition to the Equality Act, such groups are also weaponizing concerns over harm to trans kids. The Equality Act “would backfire, hurting many of the individuals it aims to help, namely children and youth suffering from gender dysphoria” is an actual Heritage Foundation talking point. (It is also untrue.) It was one thing when Heritage and its allies were claiming to “save women’s sports” by barring trans youth from playing them. This rhetoric of purported “harm” is a kind of evolution, with the same core: We know what’s best for you, which is the same thing as saying, We will control you. They are not wrong: Lives are on the line. The harms in such debates are more immediate than who holds onto a Senate seat and more material than bizarre fantasies about trans athletes. But they want the debate to overshadow the reality: Two-thirds of all LGBTQ adults in the United States report facing some form of discrimination. Republicans and other Equality Act opponents would prefer to legislate based on their own symbolic victimhood. That and conspiracy theories about children’s toys is all they are bringing to this fight.